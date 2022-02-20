New health and wellness store opens in Morganton

A new health and wellness shop has moved into downtown Morganton. The new store focuses not only caring for bodies, but also for the planet.
Dragonfly Apothecary and Artisan Market first opened its doors in December, but officially introduced itself to the community Feb. 12, when it held its grand opening. According to Katie Eckert, who co-owns the store with her mother, Molly Chamness, a December grand-opening originally had been planned, but circumstances and the busyness of the holiday season pushed them back to February. However, Eckert said that, despite the delay, the event was still a surprising success.
“It went very well, we were surprised,” she said. “Thankfully, it was a gorgeous day, so that helped.”
According to Chamness, the mother-daughter team first had the idea for the store several years ago, but were waiting for the right opportunity to come along.
“My daughter and I have always wanted to open a store together,” Chamness said. “We picked the area because it was a main street town and was convenient to a lot of things ... to me, that’s a good place to start a business.”
Chamness said she moved to Morganton in September and found a place to rent. From there, everything fell into place within a matter of weeks, and in November, Eckert relocated from Atlanta to Morganton and Dragonfly Apothecary and Artisan Market was born.
According to its Facebook page, the store is dedicated to promoting whole body health through a variety of natural, non-toxic and biodegradable household and body care products.
“We try to carry only all-natural, organic, sustainable products,” Eckert said. “We also have refill stations for the majority of our products to encourage recycling.”
The store carries everything from all-natural locally-made soaps, bath bombs and bath salts to organic household cleaning products, candles and an assortment of herbal teas. According to Eckert, the teas have various health benefits from detoxing the body and boosting the immune system to promoting gut health and supporting good circulation.
The store also carries an assortment of essential oils and carrier oils. According to Eckert, essential oils are mixed with carrier oils to avoid skin irritation and allow the oils to more effectively absorb into the skin. Eckert said the store also carries diffusers as well as bath salts and candles that can be mixed with the essential oils.
For Chamness, the refilling stations are one of the most important aspects of their business.
“I had been out in California and saw a store that had the refillables and I was really excited about that,” she said. “And then I spent the summer at the beach with my little kids and the pollution was just overwhelming. There was trash on the beach and trash in the ocean and it was just a wake-up call.”
Chamness said all their products come in recyclable or recycled packaging, and many are plant-based. She also said they make many of the beauty products, bath salts, and cleaning supplies in-house. All of Dragonfly’s in-house products are refillable and Chamness and Eckert encourage customers to being their own containers or to refill empty containers from non-refillable products with other refillable products.
“We are both very much about holistic living and trying to save the planet in the process,” Chamness said. “We also try to focus on things that are produced here in America, and we try to find as many North Carolinian artisans as we can. We’re also women-owned so we try to find companies that are women-owned to partner with. We want to try to find as much local to help the local economy as much as possible.”
In addition to the focus on holistic living, Dragonfly Apothecary has also partnered with local artists to offer consignment space for their artwork. Currently, they are partnered with four local artists and offer woodburning art, resin art and jewelry. Eckert said they are actively seeking more artists interested in selling their work on consignment.
According to Chamness, plans are also in the works for art classes as well as classes on making homemade health and beauty products. She said she hopes to being these classes in March.
Dragonfly Apothecary is located at 120 S. Sterling St. in Morganton and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. For more information, call 828-355-4878 or find them on Instagram or Facebook @thedragonflyapothecaryco.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.