New health and wellness store opens in Morganton

A new health and wellness shop has moved into downtown Morganton. The new store focuses not only caring for bodies, but also for the planet.

Dragonfly Apothecary and Artisan Market first opened its doors in December, but officially introduced itself to the community Feb. 12, when it held its grand opening. According to Katie Eckert, who co-owns the store with her mother, Molly Chamness, a December grand-opening originally had been planned, but circumstances and the busyness of the holiday season pushed them back to February. However, Eckert said that, despite the delay, the event was still a surprising success.

