High school students have the opportunity to mentor elementary and middle school children in a Big Brothers Big Sisters program that is expanding in Western North Carolina.

BBBS of Western North Carolina’s “High School Bigs” program matches big-hearted high school students with school-aged kids who could benefit from an older mentor. Through its High School Bigs and community- and site-based matches, BBBSWNC creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Elementary- and middle school-age children, many with behavioral, academic or other social needs, are referred to BBBSWNC by school counselors, teachers, social workers, or other school personnel. Teachers have said children in the BBBSWNC’s High School Bigs program have improved their academic performance, decreased serious school infractions, and lessened school days skipped.

Surveys with school personnel in May 2021 regarding youth in BBBSWNC’s community and school/site-based programs have shown that:

97% of BBBSWNC Littles became more self-confident

95% improved problem-solving skills

90% became more motivated to learn

93% increased their school engagement

92% improved completion of homework

High School Bigs meet their Littles at the younger person’s school weekly. Their hour together is spent helping the elementary school student with classwork and reading and doing a variety of activities that expand their interests, confidence and social skills. BBBSWNC supports the High School Bigs by suggesting activities to do, such as starting a scrapbook, making family trees, reading books together, and looking at careers and colleges online.

The mentors, many of whom build leadership and compassion skills that help with college and job opportunities later, are asked to show up regularly and on time to give their Little lots of attention and encouragement. Listening, not “preaching,” works best with kids, Bigs have found, as do respecting lifestyles, reinforcing successes, tolerating frustrating situations and communicating on their Littles’ levels.

Respecting school policies and guidelines is important, as are prompting the child’s learning and not imposing values or solutions on the Little. Change typically happens slowly in a young person’s life, High School Bigs have found. Teachers are often happy to supply homework aids to help Bigs bolster their Littles’ academic success.

“As a mentor, you get the opportunity to introduce your Little to new ideas, activities, or interests,” Jamye Davis, BBBSWNC executive vice president of programming, said of potential High School Bigs. “Try to plan activities that build their background knowledge - this will translate into success at school and in life.

“Plan your Little’s dream vacation,” Davis suggested. “Map the trip, plan a budget, and make a list of cool places to visit. If you have access to a computer, have your Little investigate a topic of interest online. Create a comic to show what they learned.”

And as always, High School Bigs will receive lots of help and support from their BBBS program coordinator. To learn more, visit www.bbbswnc.org/becoming-a-big/.