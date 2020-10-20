New ‘laughing gas’ delivery system eases patient pain, anxiety

“I inhaled a couple of times and that was it,” Rust said. “You don’t go to sleep, but it does calm your nerves. It makes it so it’s not as painful and you’re not as anxious.”

By inhaling from the tube only when they need to, patients can control the amount of painkiller. “You determine the amount as you hold on to the disposable mouthpiece and hose and breathe the nitrous oxide,” Rose said. “You know your body and your pain threshold better than anyone, and this system gives you the control.”

The 50-50 mixture takes effect quickly. During the procedure, several breaths through the device relaxes patients in less than a minute, and these effects could last approximately 5 to 10 minutes. If a patient starts feeling anxious or uncomfortable, the care team can take a break, allowing the patient to take several more breaths.

“We find that many of our patients are anxious before treatments,” Rose said. “While many of these procedures are non-invasive, they can be painful.”

Patients are generally aware of the procedure being done and can talk and interact, Rose said.

The best part, according to Rust, is that the effects wear off within minutes. “I had no side effects, no grogginess, no headache, nothing whatsoever,” Rust said.