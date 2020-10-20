New ‘laughing gas’ delivery system eases patient pain, anxiety

Any medical procedure can be unpleasant and possibly painful, but David Rust of Drexel found out recently that he had a choice while undergoing a prostate biopsy.
Blue Ridge Urology gave him the choice of using the clinic’s new PRO-NOX Nitrous Oxide Delivery System, which administers a mixture of 50 percent oxygen and 50 percent nitrous oxide to reduce anxiety and discomfort.
Nitrous oxide, known commonly as “laughing gas,” has been used safely for decades during dental procedures. It was originally introduced in 1881. Studies have shown that it is non-addictive and decreases the need for other pain medications.
“We are always on the lookout for something to give our patients the best experience possible,” said Dr. Richard Rose, MD, a urologist with Blue Ridge Urology. “Many of our patients will need procedures or minor surgeries to diagnose or treat urological problems. For those who are hesitant about having an in-office procedure due to anxiety or pain tolerance levels, PRO-NOX can help.”
Rust, who retired from the Burke County Health Department, had used nitrous oxide before during a dental procedure.
“Dr. Rose asked me if I would be willing to try it for the biopsy,” Rust said. “I said yes. I knew what it was and how it worked.”
Rose said it’s just a matter of patients breathing through the PRO-NOX mouthpiece and tube that delivers the 50-50 mixture. Breathing in and out helps relieve pain and anxiety.
“I inhaled a couple of times and that was it,” Rust said. “You don’t go to sleep, but it does calm your nerves. It makes it so it’s not as painful and you’re not as anxious.”
By inhaling from the tube only when they need to, patients can control the amount of painkiller. “You determine the amount as you hold on to the disposable mouthpiece and hose and breathe the nitrous oxide,” Rose said. “You know your body and your pain threshold better than anyone, and this system gives you the control.”
The 50-50 mixture takes effect quickly. During the procedure, several breaths through the device relaxes patients in less than a minute, and these effects could last approximately 5 to 10 minutes. If a patient starts feeling anxious or uncomfortable, the care team can take a break, allowing the patient to take several more breaths.
“We find that many of our patients are anxious before treatments,” Rose said. “While many of these procedures are non-invasive, they can be painful.”
Patients are generally aware of the procedure being done and can talk and interact, Rose said.
The best part, according to Rust, is that the effects wear off within minutes. “I had no side effects, no grogginess, no headache, nothing whatsoever,” Rust said.
While the use of nitrous oxide isn’t new, the PRO-NOX system has made it easier to deliver the gas mixture, and the amount administered is controlled by the patient.
“I understand from someone else who’s had a biopsy without nitrous oxide that it is a fairly painful procedure,” Rust said. “It was very easy and very good experience for me. I would absolutely recommend it for someone undergoing a similar procedure.”
For more information on PRO-NOX, contact Blue Ridge Urology at 828-580-4334. Blue Ridge Urology is located in the medical office building at 2209 S. Sterling St., Suite 440, in Morganton.
