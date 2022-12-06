New manager named for Burke County

Burke County has a new county manager.

Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Mulwee announced Monday evening that current Cleveland County Manager Brian Epley will become the county manager in Burke.

Mulwee announced the county has a signed contract with Epley.

“We are absolutely excited to have him onboard very soon,” Mulwee said during a county commissioners meeting.

Mulwee said the board of commissioners will formally vote on a contract for Epley at the board’s Dec. 20 regular meeting.

Current County Manager Bryan Steen will retire later this month.

“To have someone with (Epley’s) operational and strategic planning experience positions the County for long-term success,” Mulwee said in a release on Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to this new chapter.”

In the release, Epley said he is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to a smooth transition.

“This is an exciting time for Burke County, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve,” Epley said. “My experience is founded in teams-based leadership principles and the time that I’ve spent in previous executive roles has allowed me to culminate experiences that prepared me for this new opportunity. I am most excited to work alongside a dedicated team of professionals in Burke County. I feel confident that this will be a smooth transition and we can continue the much important work on behalf of residents.”

Epley started working for Cleveland County in June 2014 as the finance director, then served as the deputy county manager, and most currently as the county manager, a position he’s held since January 2018, according to the release. Prior to serving Cleveland County, Epley spent several years as an external local government auditor, it said.

“A deep understanding of both county operations and finance are vital for decision making and to treat the public’s hard-earned tax dollars with proper care,” Epley said in the release.

He has a number of professional connections in local government that has served him well as a county manager, including being a graduate of the University of North Carolina Public Executive Leadership Academy, a member of the International City/County Managers Association, North Carolina City and County Management Association, Government Finance Officers Association and Rotary, the release said.

Epley and his wife, Bethany, and their two daughters currently live in Boiling Springs and are planning to relocate to Burke County in the coming year, the release said.

“I hope to serve the commissioners and residents of Burke County well,” Epley said. “My family and I are eager to engage as part of the Burke County community and I am excited to onboard, listen, learn and lead.”

Mulwee said he expects Epley to start the job during the first part of February.

In other business on Monday, District Court Judge Clifton Smith administered the oath of office to the newest members of the board of commissioners, Randy Burns and Phil Smith.

After they were sworn in, the board reorganized, which it does every December.

The board unanimously voted for Commissioner Scott Mulwee to continue as chairman and for Commissioner Jeff Brittain to be the vice chairman of the board. It also voted for J.R. Simpson to remain as the county attorney and for Kay Draughn to remain as clerk to the board.

After a closed session, commissioners also voted for a salary at 12% above the mid-point to be offered to a new Burke County Health Department director of nursing.