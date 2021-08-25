New medical practice opens in Drexel

DREXEL — A new medical practice has opened to provide more health care options for Burke County area residents.
Appalachian Medical-Health and Wellness is located at 306A S. Main St. in Drexel. Family nurse practitioner Christina Biggerstaff runs the practice.
Biggerstaff has an extensive history working in health care in Burke County. She is excited to use her knowledge to help the community’s health care services continue to grow.
“I graduated from the nursing program at Western Piedmont in 2005,” Biggerstaff said. “I worked as a medical surgical nurse for a while, but wanted to expand my skill set and knowledge so I transferred to the emergency department at Grace Hospital … I eventually decided I wanted to advance more in my career. I left the emergency department full time and went back to resume my previous state service years at Broughton Hospital. While there, I attended Appalachian State University and graduated with my BSN in 2013.
“I continued to work in the emergency department during this time, but also realized how much I enjoyed mental health nursing. It was there I decided I wanted to expand my capability beyond the scope of a registered nurse and decided to go to nurse practitioner school. I graduated from East Tennessee State University with my family nurse practitioner in 2018."
As a health care provider that has worked in different medical settings throughout the county, she was made aware of the lack of health care services in certain areas. She wants to use this new opportunity of running her own office to provide more health care opportunities to the community.
“It was through my experience in the emergency department and through Broughton Hospital that I came to quickly realize that there are a lot of people that are underserved in our area that need care,” Biggerstaff said. “There is a shortage of providers in this region and access to care is limited for some people, so it made sense to consider the area.
“I never had any plans to open a practice, but in February of 2021, I was approached by some people that asked me to look at Drexel as a potential business area and the process of this developed from there.”
Biggerstaff’s office provides a variety of health care options including general family practice, weight management, walk-in services and infusion therapy services. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week, Biggerstaff said.
Biggerstaff has been surrounded by health care professionals her entire life. She looked up to her mother and grandmother who provided health care services to many people while she was growing up.
She believes the positive influences and experiences she has had working in health care inspired her to continue to advance in her career.
“My grandmother provided in-home care to my great aunt, and my great-grandmother when I was little. I watched her and saw the impact she made and how their quality of life seemed better at home. Later in life, my parents provided in-home care for my grandparents, so it followed me through adulthood. I could never begin to count the people that I have encountered in health care that have inspired me.
“On the mental health side, you see a lot of different challenges in mental health that you would never experience in the inpatient hospital setting. It was through the mental health experience, that I felt like I developed a greater understanding of the importance of holistic nursing care.”
Biggerstaff believes the field of health care plays a significant role in society, but it is not meant for everyone. She believes you have to be willing to learn and grow while providing the services to get the job done right.
Biggerstaff also wants those interested in health care to know that kindness and passion play a large role in this field. She said she believes in treating others as they want to be treated rule, because one day a health care professional could find themselves on the other end of the health care spectrum.
For more information on the Appalachian Medical-Health and Wellness, PLLC, call 828-544-5317.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.