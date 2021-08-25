New medical practice opens in Drexel

“My grandmother provided in-home care to my great aunt, and my great-grandmother when I was little. I watched her and saw the impact she made and how their quality of life seemed better at home. Later in life, my parents provided in-home care for my grandparents, so it followed me through adulthood. I could never begin to count the people that I have encountered in health care that have inspired me.

“On the mental health side, you see a lot of different challenges in mental health that you would never experience in the inpatient hospital setting. It was through the mental health experience, that I felt like I developed a greater understanding of the importance of holistic nursing care.”

Biggerstaff believes the field of health care plays a significant role in society, but it is not meant for everyone. She believes you have to be willing to learn and grow while providing the services to get the job done right.

Biggerstaff also wants those interested in health care to know that kindness and passion play a large role in this field. She said she believes in treating others as they want to be treated rule, because one day a health care professional could find themselves on the other end of the health care spectrum.

For more information on the Appalachian Medical-Health and Wellness, PLLC, call 828-544-5317.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

