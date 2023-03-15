After being empty for about three years, a new restaurant is coming to the former location of the Harbor Inn Seafood in Morganton.

The building is currently undergoing renovations to turn it into Casa Mexico Restaurant Grill, said Edwin Rodriguez, one of the three owners in the restaurant.

Rodriguez said they are remodeling the building from a seafood restaurant look into a Mexican restaurant motif, changing the flooring, painting and getting in new equipment.

He said the hope is to have the new restaurant ready for customers by mid-April.

It’s not the first foray into the restaurant business for Rodriguez. He also is an owner of Casa Mexico in Taylorsville, which opened in 2018.

Rodriguez said they wanted to expand into Morganton because it is a growing community compared to Taylorsville, which is limited in expansion opportunities, it’s located off Interstate 40, and the building is a perfect location.

“And it's a big town and county, so that's another reason why we chose Morganton,” Rodriguez said.

While he knows they have competition in the county, he said they believe their food and flavor has a unique taste to it and they want to create another option in Morganton for people to eat.

According to Uber Eats for its Taylorsville location, the restaurant has an extensive menu, which includes appetizers, soups, salads, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, seafood items, tacos and vegetarian options.

One of the Taylorsville location’s most popular dishes, Rodriguez said, is pelusa, which can be made with chicken, steak or shrimp and served on a bed of rice topped with vegetables and cheese.

The Morganton location also will feature a full service bar, he said.

“Our goal is just to get up and running, get everything moved in and have the right equipment and hopefully open doors by mid-April,” Rodriguez said.

Harbor Inn Seafood in Morganton closed in early 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic cases were rising. Other locations can be found in Hickory, Asheville, Charlotte and Burlington, according to an online search.