New organization holds social and networking event

A new community organization geared toward young professionals is holding a social and networking event Friday.

Burke Young Professionals, a group dedicated to providing networking, support and professional development opportunities to Burke County professionals ages 21 to 40, held its kickoff event in February at Catawba Brewing Co. Now the organization is hosting a meet and greet at Bigfoot Climbing Gym on Friday, April 29. According to Jessica Whitesides, founder of Burke Young Professionals, the purpose of the event is to bring people together and provide opportunities for support to people who might not know these opportunities exist.

Whitesides founded the organization in January after starting a new business in 2020. She said she was a member of Hickory Young Professionals, and when she moved to Burke County in 2014, she was surprised there was not a similar organization in the community.

“It kind of broke my heart because I really put my focus where the support was, but I felt bad not supporting where I actually lived,” she said.

In 2020, after opening Standard Pour Service, a mobile bar and beverage catering company, Whitesides said she decided it was time to bring an organization like Hickory Young Professionals to Burke County. She leaned on the Hickory organization to help her develop a blueprint for Burke Young Professionals, and in January, she officially launched the new group.

Whitesides said her goal is not to compete with any other young professionals organizations in Burke or surrounding counties, and believes her group will fill a slightly different niche than others.

“Our primary mission for the first year is to focus on diversity and inclusion within the organization and to really advocate for the makeup of our community,” she said.

Whitesides said that the definition of “young professional” has typically been too narrow, especially in communities like Burke County with a large number of small businesses and people who work in the trades.

“Our focus is to break barriers and to think outside of the box when it comes to defining what being a professional is,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of folks who can do furniture work anymore. … If you can do that sewing work or you can do the foam work or all of that stuff you are a professional because that is a dying trade.”

According to Whitesides, another goal for the organization is to connect people across age and generational barriers.

“Even outside of that 21 to 40 age range, we also have our ‘leader advocates.’ Those are folks who have aged out, or feel like their business could contribute to the organization and we absolutely embrace that,” she said.

Whitesides believes young professionals and business owners can benefit greatly from the experience members of older generations have to offer.

“These folks aren’t emerging, they’re not trying to come up, they’re ready, they’re here,” she said. “We have people who are owning successful business who, they just need some support and a little bit of guidance.”

Anyone ages 21 to 40 is welcome to join Burke Young Professionals. Membership dues are $60 per year. Whitesides said that members will receive free or discounted admission to most events throughout the year.

For information on Burke Young Professionals or to join the organization, visit it on Facebook or Instagram @BurkeYoungProfessionals or email burkeyopro@gmail.com.

The Burke Young Professionals social and networking event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Bigfoot Climbing Gym. The gym is inside Food Matters Market at 210 Avery Ave., Morganton.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.