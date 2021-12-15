New organization offers grants to nonprofits

The launch of Local Foundation of North Carolina, made possible through funding by Local Government Federal Credit Union and Civic Federal Credit Union, will provide local organizations with funding opportunities and serve as a community resource.

The foundation will award community grants up to $25,000 to nonprofits that focus on one or more of the following causes: health care, housing, human services and hunger. The first grant application process will be Dec. 15 to Feb. 1.

“The purpose of the foundation is to make a difference in communities across North Carolina through supporting local grassroots efforts of nonprofits most familiar with the needs of their residents,” said Jazmine Kilpatrick, executive director of Local Foundation of NC. “In focusing on health care, housing, human services and hunger, we collaborate with existing resources that make a significant impact on the well-being of their community.”

To be eligible for Foundation awards, recipients must be located in North Carolina and qualify as a 501(c)(3). For more information on grant qualifications and to access an application, visit localfoundationnc.org or contact 800-344-4846.