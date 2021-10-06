New outbreaks in Burke reported

Table Rock Middle School I has a cluster of seven students infected.

Table Rock Middle School II has a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.

Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 20 people infected, with 16 cases among staff members and four cases among residents.

Grace Ridge still has one staff member and five residents infected with the virus.

Cambridge House in Hildebran still has one staff member and 10 residents infected.

Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton still reported six total cases, with two cases in residents and four staff members infected, up from two cases in residents and three cases in staff members last week.

College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.

J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.