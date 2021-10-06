New outbreaks in Burke reported

New outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at a long-term care facility and several schools, while outbreaks at two day cares in Burke County are considered over.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak at Burke Long Term Care in Morganton. The outbreak is among six residents. No staff members were reported ill with the virus, according to NCDHHS.
The outbreaks at Circle of Friends Daycare and Giggles N Grins are over, according to the department.
The state’s list of outbreaks and clusters at schools, day cares and congregate living facilities was updated Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to NCDHHS:
George Hildebrand Elementary School has seven students infected.
Ray Childers Elementary School has five students infected.
Patton High School has a cluster with six students infected.
Salem Elementary School has a cluster with five students infected.
East Burke High School has a cluster with nine students and a staff member infected.
Heritage Middle School has a cluster with 12 students and a staff member infected.
Table Rock Middle School I has a cluster of seven students infected.
Table Rock Middle School II has a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.
Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 20 people infected, with 16 cases among staff members and four cases among residents.
Grace Ridge still has one staff member and five residents infected with the virus.
Cambridge House in Hildebran still has one staff member and 10 residents infected.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton still reported six total cases, with two cases in residents and four staff members infected, up from two cases in residents and three cases in staff members last week.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.
On Wednesday, UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 36 COVID-19 patients in its hospital, with 30 of those unvaccinated, and 16 of the patients are in the intensive care unit, with 15 of them unvaccinated. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators Wednesday, all unvaccinated.