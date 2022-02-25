New Pizza Hut in Morganton nearing completion

The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project say it is difficult to gage an exact date when the building will be ready as they are currently experiencing some delays due to ongoing production and supply chain hiccups.

Much of the work is already finished on the building’s exterior and the drywall has been hung on the interior. Sources onsite say some of the wiring and plumbing has also been completed and they will soon be installing flooring in the building. They hope to be able to being moving in furniture and equipment in March, but it is going to depend on if the ongoing supply chain problems slowing the project down can be resolved.

The Pizza Hut To-Go is owned by Tasty Hut of NC which is based in Raleigh and will have indoor seating for 48 as well as some outdoor seating and 21 parking spaces. It is located on South Sterling Street, directly in front of The Pavilion skating rink.

As of press time, Tasty Hut had not returned a request for comment.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com or 432-8907.