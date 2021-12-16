New pottery studio to celebrate grand opening Saturday

A local potter will celebrate the grand opening of her first studio Saturday.
Noble Hound Pottery, located at 901 S. Sterling Street in Morganton, will be open from around 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its grand opening, said owner Danielle Vitrone.
She’s been working with clay since her senior year of high school.
“I took it on as my senior project,” Vitrone said. “I was really kind of stumbling, I wasn’t really sure what to do. I thought about doing something like in the medical field or something more career-oriented, and my dad has always been a huge supporter and he was like, ‘well, you’re really good at art. Why don’t you do something you’ve not done before?’”
That question led her to search for potters in Morganton, and she found Denise Riddle in Drexel. Riddle wasn’t taking anyone in for lessons at the time, but Vitrone was able to get connected with Cindy Douglas, a woman who worked with Riddle, and Douglas took her on as an intern of sorts.
“I started out with her, worked with her probably through high school and a little bit after,” Vitrone said. “Through college, she’d let me come back and play with some clay whenever I wanted.”
She said she fell in love with pottery because it’s different from other mediums.
“You start a painting and it’s easy to leave it for eight months, but with pottery, it’s got to be finished,” Vitrone said. “It taught me … some durability, consistence, because once you start a wet project, it takes a couple days and then it’s ready for something else and then it’s ready for the next step. It felt really easy to latch onto.”
Not only is clay different than other art forms because of the faster pace it demands, but Vitrone said she likes the variety of styles.
“There’s just so much variability and different kinds of clays and glazes,” Vitrone said. “There’s just so many options. It’s just east to do something new. It’s never boring. It’s always different.”
It was in 2017 that Vitrone set up a small home studio, and she’s been creating pieces as a hobby ever since. But about a year ago, she and her husband, Mark, were talking about Danielle’s plans to pursue a master’s degree. She wasn’t feeling too excited about the program, though.
“He was like, ‘well, open a pottery studio,’” Danielle said. “I was like, ‘that’s ridiculous, I’m not going to open a studio.’ And then we saw this property, and the same day we came to look at it, there were like three or four other people who came to look at it too. I was like, ‘OK, it’s mine, I’ll take it.’”
They’ve been in the studio space since January, building up inventory and getting the space set up to suit their needs.
The grand opening coincides with the business’ namesake’s birthday. Stella, one of the Vitrones’ three dogs, will be celebrating her fourth birthday this weekend.
“It’s called Noble Hound because when Stella was young, she always had this noble look about her,” Danielle said. “Whenever I started really making my own stuff at home, I fell in love with the form of making dog bowls. I put a stamp in them, it’s got Stella’s paw print when she was 4 months old, and and then my late dog Chester.”
She said she not only sells dog bowls with her own dogs’ paw prints inside them, but she can make custom bowls fit with a person’s own pet’s paw print inside them. She said she’ll take any custom requests, but she especially loves making dog bowls.
“For me, it’s a really personal thing,” Danielle said. “It’s not just a piece of work, it’s a piece of me in the work.”
Danielle works throughout the week at the Good Samaritan Clinic, a health care clinic for Burke County residents who don’t have health insurance.
For now, her hours are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., then 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. She said if the small “open” sign is out on the side of South Sterling Street in front of the studio, she’s there.
Check out Noble Hound Pottery on Facebook and Instagram to see more of Danielle’s work.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.