New pottery studio to celebrate grand opening Saturday

“You start a painting and it’s easy to leave it for eight months, but with pottery, it’s got to be finished,” Vitrone said. “It taught me … some durability, consistence, because once you start a wet project, it takes a couple days and then it’s ready for something else and then it’s ready for the next step. It felt really easy to latch onto.”

Not only is clay different than other art forms because of the faster pace it demands, but Vitrone said she likes the variety of styles.

“There’s just so much variability and different kinds of clays and glazes,” Vitrone said. “There’s just so many options. It’s just east to do something new. It’s never boring. It’s always different.”

It was in 2017 that Vitrone set up a small home studio, and she’s been creating pieces as a hobby ever since. But about a year ago, she and her husband, Mark, were talking about Danielle’s plans to pursue a master’s degree. She wasn’t feeling too excited about the program, though.