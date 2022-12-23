New program focuses on decluttering

The new year is a perfect time to begin decluttering your home. To help you with that process, North Carolina Cooperative Extension is offering “Take Back Your Space,” a decluttering and organizing series taking place Thursdays in January.

As you begin to think about taking back your space keep these tips in mind.

Begin small. I recommend one drawer, one stack of papers or one rack in your closet. Setting a small goal and finishing it will give you the confidence and desire to continue tackling these tasks.

Everything needs a home. Carry around a small basket to collect items that do not have a home or are not in the proper place. Empty the basket by returning everything in it to the proper location.

Think about the systems you have in place for storage and organization. Ask yourself if they are working or if you need to develop a new way to organize your space. Don’t forget to share your organizing systems with your family. If everyone knows the expectation, they are more likely to follow through.

Researchers at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute published a report that asserted cluttered environments limit your brain’s ability to focus. Decluttering your space promotes health and wellness benefits that can improve your life.

The Take Back Your Space 4-Week Challenge will start Jan. 5. Sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays in January at the Burke County Agricultural Building, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. Cost of the workshop is $15 for all four sessions. To register and pay, visit takebackyourspace.eventbrite.com or come to the Extension office.