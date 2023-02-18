Property owners in Burke County will likely start getting their new property values by mid-week as part of the county’s property revaluation process.

John Bridgers, tax administrator for the county, said real estate property values throughout Burke County, on average, have increased 45% since the last property revaluation in 2019.

“There’s some that are more than that and some that are less than that,” Bridgers said.

Land values, he said, have increased about 23%.

On the back of the valuation notices is an appeal form that a property owner can fill out and return to the tax office if they don’t agree with the valuation, Bridgers said. He said if the owner feels the value is not correct, they have to prove the tax office has over- or under-valued the property.

For instance, maybe the foundation of a house has cracked and the tax office was not aware of it when it was doing the valuation, Bridgers said. That would be information the owner can provide to the tax office so they can correct the value, he said.

Bridgers said state statute says they have to value people’s property at what it would sale for on the open market.

Values are based on fair market value of similar houses that have sold in a particular area over a two-year period, with more weight on the more recent sales, Bridgers said.

Ultimately, how much in taxes property owners will pay will be determined by county commissioners when they set a tax rate this year. That usually happens as part of the county’s yearly budget process. A budget for 2023-24 will have to be approved before July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.

County commissioners are expected to hold a budget retreat March 2-3 at the new Lake James Visitors Center.

At this point, county commissioners have not had discussions about a potential tax rate, said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

“We’ve got to see where our priorities are, what that budget is gonna look like once we build the budget, so it’s going to be very difficult to anticipate what the tax rate would be at this point,” Mulwee said.

Mulwee said he wants to make sure they come up with a budget that’s cognizant of the fact that the revaluation is coming in at a much higher rate this time and they need to adjust the tax burden accordingly while also covering the expenses of the county.

“So what that looks like, I’m not sure because we haven’t set our priorities for this budget year,” he said. “Until we have those priorities set and we get the budget in place, then that budget will tell us what those analytics look like.”

Mulwee said he wants to make sure the county has the funding to support its personnel, continue capital improvements, support the schools, sheriff’s office, address needs in the department of social services and other critical needs.

“The health of our finances is the best it’s ever been and it gives us an opportunity to address critical needs and to address needs we may not have been able to in the past,” Mulwee said.

The Burke County Tax Office website is at www.burkenctax.com and its main phone number is 828-764-9430.