New pub and restaurant moves into riverside location

Town Tavern is the third restaurant Davis and Lamont have opened. The pair also owns Town Tavern of Blowing Rock and River Street Ale House in Boone, both of which offer the same food, drinks and experience as the Morganton location. Lamont said that they have used their experience in the restaurant business to pull out all the stops at their new location in Burke County.

“We had a clean palette here, and we wanted to do it right,” Davis said. “We’ve spent years in this industry, and everything we’ve learned along the way, everything on our wish list, we’re checking every box here.”

To accomplish their goals, Davis and Lamont have spent the last six months renovating the property to mold it into the perfect space for a restaurant. Lamont said they took out the drop ceiling, adjusted the floor plan to make it more open and added large garage doors in the back of the indoor dining space that can be opened to connect it to outdoor dining on the deck overlooking the river.

“Basically, what we wanted to do is open everything up, so the inside felt connected to the outside,” Lamont said. “The river is the big focal point for us … so when we have a band on the stage out there, from the inside, you’d still feel like you were a part of it.”