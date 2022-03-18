New pub and restaurant moves into riverside location

A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on Monday, March 14.
Housed in the location that once held “Friday Friends,” Town Tavern offers an extensive bar, a full menu, an inviting atmosphere and a picturesque view of the Catawba River. For owners Justin Davis and Jeff Lamont, the river and the available property overlooking it were the main factors that drew them to start a new restaurant in Morganton.
“This is probably one of the most desired spots for a restaurant setting in Western North Carolina, in my opinion,” Davis said.
According to Davis and Lamont, their goal is to create the ultimate game-day experience for their customers. Lamont said that many factors go into creating this signature experience from high quality screens to a topnotch sound system, food, drinks and friendly service.
More than just a sports bar, though, Davis and Lamont also hope to make Town Tavern into a gathering place for the community.
“We’re looking forward to people coming down getting out on the Greenway, getting some sunshine and then coming back here, parking their bikes and enjoying a nice meal while they listen to live music or enjoy one of the games on the TV with a view of the river,” Davis said.
Town Tavern is the third restaurant Davis and Lamont have opened. The pair also owns Town Tavern of Blowing Rock and River Street Ale House in Boone, both of which offer the same food, drinks and experience as the Morganton location. Lamont said that they have used their experience in the restaurant business to pull out all the stops at their new location in Burke County.
“We had a clean palette here, and we wanted to do it right,” Davis said. “We’ve spent years in this industry, and everything we’ve learned along the way, everything on our wish list, we’re checking every box here.”
To accomplish their goals, Davis and Lamont have spent the last six months renovating the property to mold it into the perfect space for a restaurant. Lamont said they took out the drop ceiling, adjusted the floor plan to make it more open and added large garage doors in the back of the indoor dining space that can be opened to connect it to outdoor dining on the deck overlooking the river.
“Basically, what we wanted to do is open everything up, so the inside felt connected to the outside,” Lamont said. “The river is the big focal point for us … so when we have a band on the stage out there, from the inside, you’d still feel like you were a part of it.”
One of the highlights of the new décor for Lamont, is the World War II-era Cessna airplane hanging from the rafters above the bar.
“We found it in a junkyard in Myrtle Beach,” he said.
From there, Lamont and Davis paid to have the aircraft’s body restored and emblazoned with the Town Tavern logo in preparation for its new home above the bar.
In addition to ambiance, a full bar and live music on the weekends, Town Tavern also offers a full-service sit-down dining area serving a variety of pub-style favorites such as burgers, subs, salads, fries, onion rings, wings and more.
According to Lamont, they are working hard to make Town Tavern a place that is welcoming to the whole family. To that end, they have transformed what used to be a private dining room into an arcade with plenty of games for children.
“The parents can come in and listen to live music and the kids will have a place to play video games,” Lamont said. “We want to see families coming in after soccer games or baseball games and spending time here. This will be their celebrations place.”
Davis and Lamont said that family is one of the top priorities in their lives and they wanted to see that reflected in their restaurant.
“We both have children, and we want them to be able to be in here,” Davis said. “The Lamont and Davis families are proud to be in this area and excited to be a part of the Morganton community.”
Davis said that being a good community member and giving back is also a big part of their vision for Town Tavern. He said that priority has already been implemented in their Boone and Blowing Rock locations for several years.
“You’re going to see our names all around the community,” Davis said.
Town Tavern is at 315 Sanford Drive and is open from 11 a.m. through midnight seven days a week. For information or to order takeout visit www.towntavernmorg.com or call 828-608-0944
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com