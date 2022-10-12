New restaurant aims to bring community together around food

A new Mexican restaurant in Morganton opened for business in August serving a variety of Mexican and Tex-Mex style dishes.

Los Burritos owner Adan Cruz Vicente wanted to get into the restaurant business to bring fresh food and community togetherness through food to Morganton.

“I want to bring a different kind of food to people,” he said. “It’s not all the same food that we have here. I wanted to bring the community together, especially with all the stuff that’s going around right now.”

Jose Gomez, Vicente’s friend and a waiter at Los Burritos, said he believes a commitment to serving fresh food sets Los Burritos apart.

“Everything is mostly fresh,” he said. “We have everything homemade; we don’t just prep it and pack it and save it in the freezer. We have everything fresh here, so you can come and taste the difference.”

Gomez said Los Burritos is going for a more home-cooked style meal at the restaurant, including homemade corn tortillas, and vegetables and guacamole, cut and prepared to order.

“We don’t freeze them,” he said. “When you ask for it, that’s when we go back and start cutting the vegetables so it’s fresh.”

The new restaurant offers a mix of Mexican and Mexican-inspired flavors from tacos, burritos and enchiladas to fajitas and a variety of seafood specials. The menu also features a large vegetarian section with 13 vegetarian options from beans and cheese to spinach, potatoes and veggie chimichangas filled with zucchini, bell peppers, onions and more.

“Especially now with a lot of people becoming vegetarian, we try to open the menu to other people so they can come enjoy it to,” Gomez said. “We have everything open on it, and if they want to exchange anything on it, we want to help them.”

For Los Burritos, being flexible and providing excellent service is all part of the commitment to bringing people together around food.

“I’ve worked for other restaurants before and it’s not the same here,” Gomez said. “Giving the service and really getting to know the customer, you really know what they want.”

He said the opening has been a success so far with many customers already making return visits.

“It has been pretty busy,” he said. “We also have a lot of customers that actually come from out of the county one or two times a week.”

Vicente said he is most proud of the molcajete, which is chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, rice and cheese dip in a large bowl served with a side of lettuce, rice or beans and tortillas.

Gomez recommended The Burrito San Martin, saying it is one of the most popular items on the menu.

“You can ask for shrimp, you can ask for chicken or steak, either or,” he said. “It’s really going to come out good, especially with the fresh corn coming off the grill on top of it.”

Gomez hopes Los Burritos can play a small part in bringing the community together.

“We hope to have the community be closer and come and join us,” he said. “We’re here to help everybody.”

In addition to a full menu, Los Burritos has a full bar with beer on tap and drink specials. Los Burritos is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. It is located at 504 W. Fleming Drive in Morganton.