New restaurant puts family first

A new family-owned and operated restaurant on Carbon City Road in Morganton is offering a mix of authentic Mexican food, Tex-Mex, California-style street tacos and more in one location.

On Carbon City Road in Morganton, El Maiz Mexican Food opened June 29. According to owners Veronica Banales and her son Miguel, their hope is to bring the different cooking styles in one location so customers can find something for everyone in the family or group.

“We wanted to bring in a little bit of both worlds,” Miguel said. “We grabbed a little bit of this and grabbed a little bit of that and joined it to make the menu, that way everyone can have something they like.”

The menu accomplishes this goal by offering Tex-Mex favorites such as burritos, tacos, nachos, fajitas, ACP and more with ground beef, chicken or steak, as well as more authentic Mexican ingredients such as Cabeza, tongue or Tripa. On weekends, the restaurant also serves Menudo, a traditional Mexican soup made from cow stomach, hominy, lime, onions and other seasonings.

“We do have more authentic things that aren’t here in Morganton,” Miguel said. “We have handmade tortillas that we make here, my mother actually makes them every morning.”

According to Miguel, the highlight of the menu is the large variety of tacos El Maiz serves.

“The street tacos with the handmade tortillas, that’s what people are looking for and what we’ve sold the most of,” Miguel said.

Veronica said ACP is also very popular, but her favorite is the homemade tamales.

“Every time they make them, I smell and I say, ‘that smells good,’” she said. “I usually eat tamales with rice.”

The Banales family spent nearly six months renovating the building to get it ready for their new restaurant. Renovations included painting, a new dividing wall in the dining room and updates to the kitchen. The restaurant also features a full bar that will open this week.

For the Banales’, the restaurant business is truly a family business.

“My dad has been a chef for 27 years,” Miguel said. “I’ve been around it since I was 4 or 5 years old … all the food we prepare here is directly from him, he’s the one who inspired all of it.”

Miguel’s parents partnered with him to buy the restaurant in 2021 and he takes pride in the family-centered character of the new business. He said that he, his mother and his younger brother Luis, who helps manage the business, are always at the restaurant when it is open.

“Everyone says they’re a family business,” Miguel said. “Everyone is family-owned but not everybody operates it like we do. All three of us are here every day.”

At El Maiz, this sense of family extends beyond the Banales’ to their employees and customers.

“Since we’re owners as well — we’re not just workers here — we want the best for the restaurant,” Miguel said. “If we have a full staff we can give better service.”

Even the restaurant’s chef and business partner, Victor Manuel Vasquez, works alongside his brother in the kitchen.

Luis said the restaurant is also looking for opportunities to give back to their home community.

“I was born and raised here in Morganton,” he said. “One of the advantages of being owned and operated in Morganton is we want to give back to the community.”

Luis said the restaurant offers discounts to firefighters and police officers and is also planning to work with local elementary schools to support teachers.

El Maiz is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. El Maiz is at 414 Carbon City Road in Morganton.