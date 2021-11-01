New salon offers boutique and beauty services

A new local salon is now offering boutique and beauty services to the community.

Unique Perfections at 3046 U.S.-64, Morganton is co-owned by Wendy Greene and Michelle Hartzog.

After pursuing their dreams to become certified nursing assistants, the mother and daughter-in-law duo decided they wanted to follow a different career path.

With Greene’s hairdressing background of 20 years and their love of online and boutique shopping, the pair decided to open their own business. They opened their salon boutique combo at the end of August.

They have since re-created the space to match their own styles, and they are excited about the services and products they have to offer. They described their mission as a passion for making people feel beautiful about themselves.

“We are both very much people people,” Hartzog said. “The things that we want done, we want to be able to do that for other people. Like getting their lashes done and things like that. We want to make them feel pretty about themselves.”