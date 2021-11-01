New salon offers boutique and beauty services

A new local salon is now offering boutique and beauty services to the community.
Unique Perfections at 3046 U.S.-64, Morganton is co-owned by Wendy Greene and Michelle Hartzog.
After pursuing their dreams to become certified nursing assistants, the mother and daughter-in-law duo decided they wanted to follow a different career path.
With Greene’s hairdressing background of 20 years and their love of online and boutique shopping, the pair decided to open their own business. They opened their salon boutique combo at the end of August.
They have since re-created the space to match their own styles, and they are excited about the services and products they have to offer. They described their mission as a passion for making people feel beautiful about themselves.
“We are both very much people people,” Hartzog said. “The things that we want done, we want to be able to do that for other people. Like getting their lashes done and things like that. We want to make them feel pretty about themselves.”
The duo wanted to ensure they are catering to as many people as they can. Along with their continuous growth of the boutique, they are planning to expand their beauty services in the future to include eyelash extensions, tanning and possibly massage therapy.
Greene and Hartzog wanted to ensure the products they sell in their boutique cater to women of all shapes and sizes. The boutique offers clothing sizes ranging from an extra-small to 3X.
“We really have a little bit of everything for everyone,” Hartzog said. “Every woman should feel beautiful regardless of their size or you know if they prefer less bling than us, so we try to offer everything. ... Some of our best friends are plus size, so they’ll say ‘I like this,’ so we’ll look for that style for them.”
Unique Perfections is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For information, visit Unique Perfections on Facebook or call 828-608-2015.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.