New store aims to fill need, promote understanding

A local entrepreneur has opened up a new store in Morganton to fill what she believes is a much needed niche in the city.

Tricia Hoover opened Witchcraft LLC in March as a metaphysical supply shop and gathering place for people who feel out of place in more traditional religious spaces.

“There’s not a whole lot of metaphysical supply shops in the area,” she said. “People are having to go to Asheville or Hickory for the majority of the items they want to purchase.”

Hoover said the need for a store like Witchcraft in the local area intersected perfectly with the abilities of the team she has assembled.

“It was something we could provide,” Hoover said. “I have a lot of knowledge about rocks, Abigail (Childers) has a lot of metaphysical knowledge about paganism in general — what’s going to be necessary in that practice. And then Rachel (Price), for the last 10 years, has already been making all of this handmade wire-wrapped jewelry.”

The store carries a variety of products from herbs, crystals and incense to handmade soaps and Price’s jewelry creations. Hoover said most of their products are handmade, many from recycled and reclaimed materials.

“If we can repurpose something, that’s what Rachel is the best at,” Hoover said. “Rachel will pick up a piece of trash off the floor and make something out of it.”

Price said she recently made several small decorative pieces out of wire she reclaimed from old car and washing machine motors.

“That’s a big part of energy is repurposing those kinds of items and putting new intention into them,” Hoover said.

Hoover added that they find ways to put personal touches on many of the items they are not able to make.

The store also has a small section with books and instructional manuals for various spiritual practices. Hoover said the products and influences at Witchcraft represent the confluence of a wide range of spiritual traditions and practices.

“Some of it is deeply rooted in paganism; it’s something that’s not new by any means,” she said. “So a lot of it is deep-rooted in very old traditional history, but it’s a very new age way of thinking when it comes to things like healing crystals or herbs.”

In addition to supplies, the three women hope the new store will also help create a sense of community among those who practice various forms of paganism or other forms of spiritual practice.

“A lot of these people want to come to a local place, just like Christians come to a church, to purchase their items and to be able to feel welcome,” Hoover said. “This community didn’t have that, so it was an opening to fill and an opening we could fill because we had Abby and because she has so much knowledge.”

Childers, 20, began exploring paganism seven years ago.

“I practice witchcraft eclectically,” she said. “That means that I grab things from different practices.”

She said lately she has been drawn to Gaia, Aphrodite and others in the Greek pantheon. She said the one thing she wants people to understand about paganism and witchcraft is that it is not inherently negative.

“In any religion or any spiritual practice … it’s what you do with the tools that are given to you that make you who you are,” Childers said. “You make it good or you make it bad. It’s what you do with the tools you’ve been given.”

Hoover, who grew up Christian, said her relationship with paganism is more about exploring faith.

“While I do worship one god, that doesn’t negate the existence of things I don’t understand and don’t know about,” she said. “I’m not even, in my little mind at 26, going to try to tell people what it is,” she said. “I’m trying to talk to God myself and be led and listen and hear and absorb and develop the way I think is right.”

For Price, exploration of paganism ties in with her love of creating art and her open mind.

“I make a lot of the stuff,” she said. “If you give me the stone, I can wire wrap it and I can do whatever you want me to with it, but I am learning, and I’m open minded.”

In addition to products made and sourced by the three women, Hoover has also opened up space to local crafters and artisans. She cited at least five independent dealers currently selling at the store.

In addition to those who practice paganism or witchcraft, Hoover said she also wants the shop to be welcoming to others struggling to find a place to belong from members of the LGBTQ community to Christians and others who “don’t feel like they have a place they can go and be themselves publicly.”

The one thing Hoover was adamant about, however, is that she does not want anyone to see her as being in competition with local churches or other religious groups.

“Us coming here and opening this shop is not saying anything negative about the plethora of traditional Christian gathering places,” she said. “It’s just to provide an additional space for the people who might not feel accepted in that space.”

Above all, Hoover wants everyone to know they are welcome in her store no matter what background they come from or where their faith lies.

“I wanted it to be a space where you can come in, share who you are in your faith and everyone around you learn from that and then you also learn from everyone too,” Hoover said. “That is magic.”