New stretchers aim to reduce EMS injuries

Lifting patients in stretchers is getting a whole lot easier with a new investment Burke County made for its EMS personnel.
The county’s ambulances now are fitted with powerlift stretchers that no longer require EMS personnel to do the heavy lifting.
Burke County EMS Capt. Brad Browning said the stretchers have a device that can be operated with one finger to lift the stretcher up and down.
“We used to have to lift the stretchers manually from the ground to the upright position to put in the back of the truck, and then somebody had to operate the handles manually and somebody had to lift the wheel carriage to get it into the truck,” Browning said.
But now, the stretchers do most of the heavy lifting themselves.
“Now, all that’s done by the battery-powered motor that lifts the stretcher up and down,” Browning said. “When you get … the stretcher to the truck, you push the stretcher up into the carriage on the truck and there’s two arms that come up under the stretcher, lifts it, the wheels come up, set one finger, one button operation that lifts it all the way up and you can take one finger and push that stretcher into the back of the truck.
“It’s simple as that.”
The switch to the new stretchers was made in hopes that it would help reduce some of the back and lifting injuries EMS personnel are prone to get.
“Hopefully, that eliminates a lot of back injuries,” Browning said. “In the long run, we hope it extends some careers and lets people work on the ambulance a lot longer than they currently do.”
Injuries come with the nature of the work, but back injuries across all of EMS – not just in Burke County – have been known to cut careers short.
“It’s an over-time effect,” Browning said. “There’s been a lot of people over the years who have had, certainly degenerative issues … it seems like the lifting up and down exacerbates that. Over time, it just gets worse.”
There have been some people at Burke County EMS who have had to retire because of back injuries, Browning said.
“At my age right now, and I’m really not that old, it’s difficult,” said Browning, who is 51 years old. “The lifting is difficult, the up and down and the way that the guys on the ambulance work. You think about a typical day, if you had 10 calls in a day and were transporting every one of those, you were taking the stretcher out of the truck 10 times, putting it back in 10 times, you get to the hospital and take it out again, put it back in, so that’s another 10 times a piece. And anytime you take it out to clean it, anytime you take it out to do anything else, you’re talking about lifting that stretcher up and down. Now, you’re not having to lift that near as much.”
There still is some lifting that EMS personnel have to do to get patients on and off the stretchers, but the lifting isn’t as frequent as it once was.
“When we get them on the stretcher, it’s easy, one button operation,” Browning said.
The stretchers do have a weight limit of around 700 pounds. For patients who weigh more than that, Browning said EMS crews use a bariatric stretcher.
“Employees who are working on an ambulance right now, we range in age anywhere from 21 to, I know there’s another guy my age, 51, that are still on the ambulance,” Browning said. “And they’re still running those calls daily.”
A couple of the ambulances have had the stretchers for about a year, but the rest of the ambulances got them in November.
“It’s made life a lot easier,” said Paramedic Robert Ledbetter.
Long shifts make for a lot of calls, but having stretchers that can help do a lot of the heavy lifting helps, Ledbetter said.
“We work a 24-hour shift, and within that shift, we average, what? Seven calls?” Ledbetter said. “Seven per truck on average. Before these stretchers, we were having to lift every patient in and out of the truck, having to lower them down, lift them up just to get them on and off of the stretcher, and it’s a lot of wear and tear.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.