New superintendent to be chosen Monday

The Burke County Board of Education is almost ready to pick a new superintendent for Burke County Public Schools.

According to a public notice sent out Friday afternoon, the board will convene Monday for a special meeting with the only item of business listed on the agenda as “election of superintendent.” The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room of Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center, located at 509 W. Concord St.

Chairman Buddy Armour described the voting process ahead of the meeting.

“This will not be a ballot vote,” he said. “It will be by a show of hands. I will call for a motion to appoint a candidate for BCPS superintendent. Then, I will ask for a second. I will call for discussion and then a vote.

“Then, I will do the same thing regarding the (new superintendent’s) contract.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Schools has been without a permanent superintendent since 10-year veteran Larry Putnam resigned in April after announcing in early March his plan to take a new job at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory. Assistant Superintendent Mike Swan subsequently was named BCPS’ interim superintendent on April 19.