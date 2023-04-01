LINVILLE — Two recent vehicle purchases at Grandfather Mountain supports the organization’s mission to help all people explore, understand and value the wonders of the natural world.

The new shuttle and utility terrain vehicle are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, making the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation more accessible for visitors, school groups, behind-the-scenes guests and special event participants. The vehicles were purchased in part with funds from the North Carolina Science Museums Grant Program and the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Darrell Stover, head of the grant program, visited Grandfather Mountain this past summer and met with some of the park’s education staff.

The origin story of Grandfather Mountain is rooted in the desire for accessibility — the aspiration of Hugh Morton to make one of the East Coast’s most rugged mountains available to everyone.

When Morton, the late founder of Grandfather Mountain, inherited the mountain in 1952, he dreamed up the idea of the Mile High Swinging Bridge, connecting two of the mountain’s prominent peaks. Part of his vision came from the desire to give his grandmother access to the lofty heights and the unique vantage point they provide. Knowing that she and others would not be able to hike or climb to these magnificent views, he created another way to provide those with limited mobility with this opportunity.

With the help of architect Charles Hartmann Jr. of Greensboro and others, the Mile High Swinging Bridge opened Sept. 2, 1952, and immediately started offering guests awe-inspiring views.

The park also added an elevator and an outdoor ramp to its Top Shop souvenir store and snack stop when the building was renovated in 2010. The ramp leads to the Swinging Bridge. For the first time ever, individuals in wheelchairs were able to access and cross the Blue Ridge landmark, feeling the same joy, nerves and excitement of those who have crossed the bridge for decades before them.

Now the shuttle and UTV will enable Grandfather Mountain to offer more access to individuals with limited mobility.

The ADA-compliant shuttle enables the park to transport wheelchair-bound individuals from a school group or other group with their classmates or party. In the past, these individuals had to be separated from their group in order to transport them up and down the mountain. The shuttle has seating for 14 that includes spaces for two wheelchair-bound passengers and a 1,000-pound Braun Lift. The new vehicle enables them to stay with their group, while being safely transported around the mountain, and expands their inclusion in the park’s programming.

The shuttle will be available during the mountain’s special events, such as Adult Field Courses and Grandfather by Night. To maximize the safety of participants during this programming, the organization provides transportation for attendees while in the park.

“It is very important for us to keep the group together, especially when traveling through the park at night,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “This also optimizes the time attendees can spend with an educator or staff member learning about the natural resources found in the park. This new shuttle allows us more options and flexibility in the logistical planning of events and programs.”

Grandfather Glows, a popular firefly-viewing event that kicked off in 2022, will now be more accessible in its second year and open to attendees who require wheelchairs.

“Adding this vehicle to our lineup and being able to open up more programs and events to those with limited mobility is a great step toward our ongoing goal to provide inclusive, intimate experiences with nature,” said Caveny.

In addition to the shuttle, the mountain’s new UTV will increase access for individuals with limited mobility to participate in guided behind-the-scenes experiences at the nature park’s animal habitats. “Meet the Bears” and “Paint With an Otter” both require participants to go to off-display areas of the animal habitats and will now be more accessible. These programs allow participants to have up-close encounters with the habitat animals and learn in-depth information about them.

“Meet the Bears” gives guests the chance to meet some of the mountain’s resident black bears and learn more about them. The UTV will be utilized to get guests with limited mobility down the habitats’ service road to meet these animals. “Paint With an Otter,” a new experience in 2023, allows participants to meet an otter, choose nontoxic paint colors for the artwork and watch as a habitat keeper guides the animal through the painting enrichment. Participants are able to select the painting they like the best to take home. While the new UTV will allow those with limited mobility to get to the necessary behind-the-scenes area for “Paint With an Otter,” individuals will still need to be able to climb stairs.

The UTV also will be used in emergencies to transport ill or injured persons and provides the keeper staff with a new means of hauling animal food and supplies from one place to another.

“The new UTV is a win-win for Grandfather staff and guests,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator at Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It will be essential for efficiently completing the many tasks that keepers have to do on a daily basis, and it allows us to introduce guests with limited mobility to behind-the-scenes areas of the habitats they have not been able to access before.”

Individuals with limited mobility interested in booking special habitat experiences, offered on weekends April through October, should visit grandfather.com/experiences. Groups with individuals who are wheelchair bound should visit grandfather.com/groups to learn more about visitor accommodations.