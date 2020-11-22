New vendors sought for local online hub

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In North Carolina, there are nine food hubs,” Winters said. “It’s a collaborative, and we are one of those here in Morganton. It was started in 2019 by Madelyn Russ and several other volunteers to get a good local food source available to all people. Local farmers, growers and food producers — people who bake goods and make jellies and jams — along with artisans— maybe people who make soaps or shear sheep and have yarn and things like that — things that you would typically find at a farmers’ market.

“But what this avenue does is it allows the consumer to go online and purchase their items 24/7. They can order in the middle of the night. As long as those orders are placed by Tuesday night at midnight, their product would be available for pickup Friday at the hub.

"The vendors are from all around our area. Currently, we have 13 people who are vending. They range from meat producers, eggs, produce, herbal products, essential oils and an array of different craftspeople.”

Winters’ new position fits her passions and is about a decade-and-a-half in the making.