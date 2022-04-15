New waterfront bar and restaurant open for business

RHODHISS — A Rutherford County restaurant has expanded, opening a third location Rhodhiss.

Sitting above Lake Hickory less than half a mile from the Rhodhiss Dam, the Copper Penny Grill opened for business April 6. Shelly Gref, who, along with her husband, Paul, opened the first Copper Penny in Rutherfordton in 2015, said this new “dream” location gives them the opportunity to take their business to the next level.

“We purchased it in July of last year, so that’s how long it has taken for the renovations,” she said. “We didn’t want to just go build another restaurant, we wanted to make it extra special.”

Before opening last week, the Grefs extensively renovated the building, adding indoor bar space, doubling the size of the kitchen and adding a new outdoor space.

The Copper Penny serves a variety of dishes from steaks, fish and pasta to burgers, wraps, appetizers and more. Shelly Gref said it is difficult to pick her favorite dish on the menu but recommends the cedar plank salmon with the foothills fritters as an appetizer.

“They are homemade pimento cheese balls that are fried,” she said. “They have quickly become more popular than our spinach dip and for years our spinach dip has always been the most popular.”

There are three bars in the restaurant: “The Cave,” which is a downstairs bar, the “The Overlook Bar” with huge windows overlooking the lake and the “The Waterfront Bar” outdoors just yards from the boat docks. Between the three bars, The Copper Penny has a total of 39 beers on tap, she said.

The restaurant also includes a gift shop at the second-floor entrance, which carries T-shirts and other souvenirs as well as sunblock and other supplies for a day at the lake.

Shelly Gref said they were committed to finding a waterfront location for their third restaurant, but it was difficult to find the right spot at a reasonable price. Now that they believe they’ve found the perfect place, they want to make the most of it.

“This store was a dream location for us,” she said. “It really made sense because the boat slips were here, we already know how to handle a large space and the price was right.”

The Grefs have been in the restaurant business since working their way through college more than 25 years ago.

“We always kept coming back to the restaurant business,” she said. “My husband graduated from Plattsburgh State, and he went for culinary and business management, so cooking put him through college.

Gref said she also worked in restaurants full time during her college years at the University of Central Florida.

“(The restaurant business) is challenging, but we love what we do,” she said. “We really are that story; I was the bartender, he was the cook and we decided to save our money and open a business.”

Over the years, the restaurant business has become a family affair for the Grefs.

“Both of our sons will be home from college this weekend, and they will both be washing dishes,” she said.

For Shelly Gref, a restaurant is much more than a place to simply get a good meal, adding that the Rhodhiss location will have live music every Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

“We want this to be a place where people spend time and make memories,” she said. “It’s not about just coming in and grabbing your food, its about enjoying that water — that beautiful view right there.”

Gref said that since relocating from Orlando in 2013 to a more rural environment their goal has become to be a big fish in a small pond.

“That’s why we don’t go to big cities,” she said. “We want to get connected with the community; we support the community. We do give back programs with local schools … we are about relationships.”

The Copper Penny is at 101 Catawba Ave., Rhodhiss. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Starting Memorial Day weekend, the restaurant also will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.

For information, call 828-212-0756 or visit copperpennygrill.com.