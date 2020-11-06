New website explains Medicaid program

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched NC Medicaid’s managed care enrollment website, ncmedicaidplans.gov, in preparation for the launch of Medicaid Managed Care scheduled for July 1, 2021.

The purpose of the enrollment website is to help Medicaid beneficiaries learn more about Medicaid Managed Care. In 2015, the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation directing NCDHHS to transition Medicaid and NC Health Choice from a primarily fee-for-service delivery system to managed care. Under managed care, the state contracts with insurance companies, which are paid a predetermined set rate per enrolled person to provide all services.

The enrollment website provides information about who will have to choose a health plan, who will stay in the traditional Medicaid program (NC Medicaid Direct) and who can choose between the two. It will describe the basic medical and behavioral health benefits offered. There will be a list of frequently asked questions and answers to help beneficiaries understand the changes.

Most people currently receiving Medicaid benefits will need to enroll in Medicaid Managed Care. Open enrollment will begin March 15, 2021, and will continue through May 14, 2021. Medicaid beneficiaries will be able to choose from five health plans: