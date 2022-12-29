New winery the product of two decades of perseverance

Victor and Deborah Maya have spent nearly two decades working to turn a lifelong passion into a thriving retirement business.

Quaker Meadows Winery in Morganton, owned by the Mayas, has existed since 2003, but after years of planning, work and setbacks, the couple finally began selling their wine to the public in October.

“We’ve started selling our wine through home delivery that we do in Morganton and the Nebo zip code,” said Victor Maya. “We also have an agreement with Fonta Flora Brewery to sell our wine in their tasting room in Morganton, so they sell our wine by the glass and also by the bottle.”

While Maya has not ruled out expanding the operation, he said for right now, he and Deborah are content to keep the operation local.

“We’re entirely local, very local,” he said. “We’re not in a huge hurry. We didn’t borrow money to do this, we don’t have a lot of overhead. It’s just something we enjoy doing and we have enough of it that we can share it with others.”

The Maya’s journey into the wine business first began after a trip to the burgeoning Yadkin Valley wine scene with some friends in 2002 who convinced them they needed to get into the business for themselves.

“The intent was to have something useful to do in our retirement years that could hopefully supplement our income a little bit,” Victor Maya said. “Also, something that we enjoy that’s stress free in our later years …

“But I was working full time, I had a demanding career, we were raising kids and we didn’t have enough money to just start something up. So, we said, ‘we’ll just make this a retirement plan and build it one piece at a time.’ So that’s what we did.”

The couple began clearing the woods behind their home, building trellises and acquiring the equipment they would need one piece at a time. Maya said he knew it would take time to build a successful wine business and the couple would have plenty of time while he finished up his career in the furniture industry.

“It’s a minimum of four years from when you first poke the stick in the ground to when you pick the grapes,” he said. “For the red wine, Touriga, it’s another three years before you drink it.”

Even with these expectations, the couple still was not prepared for the length of time it would take to turn Old Mimosa into a full-time venture.

“We lost our entire crop to deer twice until we figured out how to keep them out,” Maya said. “Once we figured out how to keep them out, we lost a crop to turkeys.”

When Victor retired from the furniture industry, the couple finally felt ready to take their operation public, but there was another hurdle to jump before they could.

“We had a cicada invasion in 2017 that killed about a third of our vines,” Maya said. “We didn’t have enough wine to even justify selling it until 2019 and then we had to wait for it to mature.”

The first batch finally did mature this year, and with the proper permits secured, Quaker Meadows launched its website, home delivery service and partnership with Fonta Flora in October.

Old Mimosa Vineyard currently offers a Touriga red wine and Viognier white by the bottle or the case. Customers in the Morganton (28655) and the Nebo (28761) zip codes can take advantage of the winery’s home delivery service. For more information about Quaker Meadows Winery, products and home delivery service, visit www.quakermeadows.com.