HICKORY -- Local actor Cory Bragg is joining the Hickory Community Theatre for the upcoming comedy "Exit Pursued by a Bear" by Lauren Gunderson. Performances will be April 28 through May 13 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

Although new to HCT, Bragg, who plays Kyle in "Exit," is no stranger to the stage. Some of his most recent roles include Victor Fleming in "Moonlight and Magnolias" at The Green Room, Trond in OSLO with Three Bone Theatre, and Jerry Goss in BUG at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center. Originally from Nanjemoy, Maryland, Bragg relocated to Hickory six years ago and works as a Housing Specialist for ALFA. He has a Bachelor’s degree in History from Bowie State University. When asked what his cast superlative would be, Bragg replied that he would be “the actor most likely to try to make his costars break character.”

Joining Bragg for this dark, revenge comedy is Katie Stone as Kyle’s wife Nan. Stone was most recently seen on stage in HCT’s smash hit musical, "Rock of Ages" back in January. Previous roles at HCT include Jen in "The Cake" and Megan in "Puff." Originally from Gastonia, Stone currently calls Kings Mountain home. She is a freelance photographer and also works as Shop Manager for Imperial Mercantile. When asked about why she auditioned for this role, Stone replied, “the script has it all – comedy, drama, ice cream – the whole shebang!”

The play tells the story of Nan Carter, a north Georgia woman who concocts a comically elaborate plan to teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson. With some help from her gay best friend Simon and a stripper named Sweetheart, Nan duct tapes Kyle to his recliner and forces him to watch reenacted scenes from their painful past. The comedy ratchets up as the three friends come up with increasingly outrageous and theatrical ways to antagonize and mock Kyle.

Performances of "Exit Pursued by a Bear" are April 28 through May 13 in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 74th season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive, Sunbelt Xpress and Frye Regional Medical Center. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. "Exit Pursued by a Bear" is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood III.