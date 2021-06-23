Newly passed bill could mean lower electric wholesale rates for Morganton, others

RALEIGH — A bill that unanimously passed the North Carolina General Assembly this week could mean lower electric wholesale rates for Morganton and some other cities around the state.

Senate Bill 323, a bill that would give the 19 cities and towns that comprise N.C. Municipal Power Agency Number 1 the authority to invest NCMPA1’s nuclear decommissioning fund through a combined fund managed by North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, was passed Tuesday. The result could mean a decrease in wholesale electric rates for NCMPA1, which is a co-owner of the Catawba Nuclear Power Station in York County, S.C.

“Today is a great day for the 19 cities and towns that participate in N.C. Municipal Power Agency Number 1,” said Roy Jones, CEO of ElectriCities, the membership organization of municipally owned electric utilities that includes the 19 NCMPA1 municipalities. “I want to thank House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger, along with our bill sponsors, for making this legislation a priority and for their continued support of public power communities.”

