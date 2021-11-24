News Herald owner adopts 'poison pill' as it weighs Alden offer

The owner of The News Herald said Wednesday it had approved what's known as a "poison pill" plan to guard against a hostile takeover as it considers New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's unsolicited offer to buy it.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises' plan would kick in if Alden gets control of 10% or more of Lee's stock in the next year. At that point, other shareholders could buy shares at a 50% discount or get free shares for every share they already own. Flooding the market with additional shares would dilute the stock, making it more expensive for Alden to acquire a controlling stake. Alden said in a filing Tuesday it owns 6.1% of Lee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Chairman Mary Junck said the plan would give the board and shareholders time to consider Alden's proposal "without undue pressure while also safeguarding shareholders’ opportunity to realize the long-term value of their investment." Alden, which has become one of the country's largest newspaper publishers through a series of acquisitions in recent years, offered Monday to buy Lee for $141 million, or $24 per share. That was 30% higher than its value at market close Friday.

Shares closed up 20 cents or less than 1% at $24.43 on Wednesday. They rose another 32 cents after-market, following Lee's announcement.