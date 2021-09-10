News Herald stories share devastation, heartbreak after infamous attack

“Graves said he has been working 12- to 20-hour days during this, his toughest assignment in his career,” the article reads. “Among the death and destruction, Graves has stood in awe of the spirit of New Yorkers and Americans and even government officials who have put their differences aside.”

Sept. 19, 2001

Churches all across the county rang their bells between 8:30-8:45 a.m. exactly one week after 9/11. The Morganton community prayer service followed at 8:45 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

“Just seven days after this horrific event, America is united,” said Mel Cohen, former Morganton mayor, during the service. “We stand together in times of tribulation. We are the example of freedom for the entire world.”

Sept. 21, 2001

The News Herald interviews a local Muslim gastroenterologist, Dr. Mushtaq A. Bukhari, who is originally from India, but was working at Grace Hospital in Morganton at the time. He described the anti-Islamic sentiment directed at him following 9/11.