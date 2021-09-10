News Herald stories share devastation, heartbreak after infamous attack

Headlines, stories and photos from The News Herald the week of Sept. 11, 2001, recall the shock and horror of the deadly 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and the plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania:
Sept. 12, 2001
As news of the terror attack reached local residents, churches across Burke County threw open their doors to the community and held special prayer services.
“We are a nation in shock and very soon, we will be a nation in deep grief,” said the Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church of Morganton, during a prayer service there.
People attending the services who were interviewed expressed shock, anger and sorrow. Prayers were offered for the victims, their families, first responders, the President and the nation. Calls came for unity.
“We need to pray for God to guide our hearts no matter what our religious beliefs,” said the Rev. Ronald Knight, who was pastor of Gaston Chapel AME Church at the time, where another prayer service was held. “We need to come together as one in the body of God.”
Sept. 13, 2001
Duke Conover, editor of The News Herald, shared his reflections on what he had heard from Burke County residents in the wake of the attack.
“Some call for peace,” Conover wrote. “Some call for war. But nearly all say they have put their faith in God and their national leaders to see the United States through its crisis.”
Another article said that the American Red Cross conducted several emergency blood drives in the county to shore up blood supplies to hospitals treating victims and received an “overwhelming response.”
Sept. 14, 2001
The News Herald reports that Caldwell County resident Sandra Teague, 31, died after the plane she was flying on, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon. Another article announces that Eric Cranford, a Drexel native who was serving at the Pentagon as a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander at the time of the attack, is presumed dead. Cranford’s parents were en route to Washington, D.C. to learn more from local authorities and to comfort their daughter-in-law. The American flag at East Burke High School, where Cranford graduated from, is lowered to half-staff.
Sept. 16, 2001
The city of Morganton announces plans to hold a community prayer service at CoMMA for 9/11 victims one week after the attack.
Sept. 18, 2001
A U.S. Marshal from Burke County, Steve Graves, is tasked with helping to locate victims potentially still trapped under the rubble of the Twin Towers in NYC by tracking cellphone and pager signals. He spoke with a News Herald staff writer by phone while on scene. He described what he saw as “10 times worse than the Oklahoma City bombing.”
“Graves said he has been working 12- to 20-hour days during this, his toughest assignment in his career,” the article reads. “Among the death and destruction, Graves has stood in awe of the spirit of New Yorkers and Americans and even government officials who have put their differences aside.”
Sept. 19, 2001
Churches all across the county rang their bells between 8:30-8:45 a.m. exactly one week after 9/11. The Morganton community prayer service followed at 8:45 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
“Just seven days after this horrific event, America is united,” said Mel Cohen, former Morganton mayor, during the service. “We stand together in times of tribulation. We are the example of freedom for the entire world.”
Sept. 21, 2001
The News Herald interviews a local Muslim gastroenterologist, Dr. Mushtaq A. Bukhari, who is originally from India, but was working at Grace Hospital in Morganton at the time. He described the anti-Islamic sentiment directed at him following 9/11.
Two men he encountered at the hospital referred to him as “Osama Bin Laden,” the terrorist believed to be behind the attacks. His wife was concerned about going to the grocery store for fear of experiencing displaced retaliation. They considered pulling their grandson out of day care temporarily to keep him safe.
“We should have educated people more about Islam,” Bukhari said. “They only know about us when trouble comes. A few lunatics on the fringes have clouded the whole picture for the rest of us.”
He reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace.
“Islam is so opposite of what they (the terrorists) did,” he said. “The Koran says if you kill one innocent person, you have killed a whole nation.”
Oct. 8, 2001
The News Herald reports that the U.S. military has launched a retaliatory strike on the Taliban in Afghanistan and asks local residents to weigh in on the decision.
“I don’t know if Americans will support a war if it goes over a couple or three years,” said Robert Smith. “But freedom comes with a price. Others have died for the freedoms we enjoy and there comes a time when you (as a nation) have to pay it again.”
