News Herald wins 6 NC Press Association Awards

The News Herald won six press awards at the North Carolina Press Association 2020 News, Editorial and Photojournalism and Advertising Awards ceremony on Feb. 26.

News Herald staff reporter Tammie Gercken took home a first-place award for Arts & Entertainment writing for her Burke County Notebook column titled “Nevertheless, She Created.” The column’s focus was the gender bias in the art world, and how local female artists have addressed and overcome those biases to create their artwork and thrive.

Bringing home a second-place award for investigative journalism was staff reporter Chrissy Murphy for her story titled “Was Justice Served.” Her investigative story covered a local police investigator who initially was arrested for assault but was never charged after one of his superiors responded to the magistrate’s office and the magistrate on duty decided not to press charges. The story detailed events from the night in question, interviews with the officer and his superiors, and a look at responsibilities of judicial officers.

This was Murphy’s second investigative journalism award, after she also won a first-place award in that category from the NCPA in 2019.