News Herald wins 6 NC Press Association Awards

The News Herald won six press awards at the North Carolina Press Association 2020 News, Editorial and Photojournalism and Advertising Awards ceremony on Feb. 26.
News Herald staff reporter Tammie Gercken took home a first-place award for Arts & Entertainment writing for her Burke County Notebook column titled “Nevertheless, She Created.” The column’s focus was the gender bias in the art world, and how local female artists have addressed and overcome those biases to create their artwork and thrive.
Bringing home a second-place award for investigative journalism was staff reporter Chrissy Murphy for her story titled “Was Justice Served.” Her investigative story covered a local police investigator who initially was arrested for assault but was never charged after one of his superiors responded to the magistrate’s office and the magistrate on duty decided not to press charges. The story detailed events from the night in question, interviews with the officer and his superiors, and a look at responsibilities of judicial officers.
This was Murphy’s second investigative journalism award, after she also won a first-place award in that category from the NCPA in 2019.
Sports Editor Paul Schenkel took home two awards, third place for sports column writing and third place for sports enterprise reporting. The sports column award was given for a combined three columns: the first analyzing the UNC Tar Heels’ dismal 2019-20 basketball season; the second column recognized the dream season for Burke County basketball teams in 2019-20; and the third on what the potential 2020-21 high school football season could look like.
Schenkel’s sports enterprise reporting award was given in recognition of his story titled “Questions Remain,” which looked at the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revamped schedules for high school sports for the 2020-21 school year.
Staff writer Justin Epley was awarded third place for sports news reporting for his story titled “Luck of the Bounce,” which covered the Freedom Patriots’ football game against Alexander Central in 2019 where the Patriots overcame a 17-point deficit with 5 minutes remaining in the game to win.
In the category of news feature writing, former staff writer Johnny Casey won third place for his story titled “Remembering a Legacy.” The story recounted a Morganton man’s experience interviewing Clarence Henderson, one of “The Greensboro Four,” who first participated in the historic Greensboro sit-in on Feb. 1, 1960.
News Herald Editor Lisa Wall commended her staff members on their press awards.
“These awards show the talented staff we have at The News Herald as well as the dedication we have to covering our community,” Wall said. “The variety of categories in which staff members won awards is just as example of the well-rounded coverage our staff delivers to readers on a daily basis.”
The News Herald competes in Division D, which includes newspapers with a circulation under 12,500. The judging of the 2020 press awards was done by editors and journalists in West Virginia.