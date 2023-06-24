The Morganton News Herald is an established, dependable provider for local and worldwide news. Throughout it’s 138-year history in Burke County, none other gives us the joys, heartfelt stories and tragedies happening in our lives. Since it began, first as The Morganton Star, then The Morganton Herald, by T.G. Cobb in 1885 (9) then merged with the Burke County News, started by Beatrice Cobb in 1899, it is here for us.

From my first photo in our paper at age 2 & 1/2 fishing off the pier at Linville, to articles and photos of my Morganton Swim Club Dolphins and high school sports teams and their victories, I’ve enjoyed our paper. As my sons played youth sports, it was a delight seeing their team’s results. As my grandchildren played basketball, I loved seeing their accomplishments. As I have contributed stories to first the GAB section, then Around Burke County and now the Focus page for the last 17 years, The News Herald has been and is here for your family and mine and our county.

Transitions in communication outlets have left the younger generations seldom seen with a paper copy in their hands reading the latest happenings. That leaves the sexagenarians, septuagenarians and octogenarians to anxiously await the arrival of their newspapers. Though change is inevitable, it is not always a good thing. Though I would like to see our grandchildren reading the printed paper, I realize that their interest lies in the online content so very readily available.

In newspaper articles as in any opinions some negative connotations will run wild and digress into something worse than originally intended. Lake James has been called “The Dead Sea” supposedly for the lack of fish, but numerous fishermen catch plenty. That negative term is derived from inexperienced casters, and in the final words of an uncle of mine after I asked him how to catch the fish in a family pond, “You have to be smarter than the fish.”

Throughout the years, our local newspaper may have been criticized for different reasons and assigned monikers, based on individual opinions, and maligned the hard works of The News Herald staff. (My opinion). Quite often opinions are voiced about an article that was misconstrued when the opinion came from someone that did not even read the piece.

In the “The State of Local News 2022,” Penny Abernathy, UNC and Columbia graduate with a lengthy career as a journalist and professor writes: “The loss of local journalism has been accompanied by the malignant spread of misinformation and disinformation, political polarization, eroding trust in media, and a yawning digital and economic divide among citizens. Since 2005, we’ve lost 60% of America’s journalists, those who keep an eye on government and tell the stories of our communities.”

Not only are journalists affected by changes and cutbacks, but so are the workers in our paper mills. Canton for example, recently shut its doors after 115 years, with a loss of 1,100 jobs.

As small-town newspapers struggle to combat the digital era big wheels, Facebook and Google, both of which profit on the reporting of local journalists, we need to realize that they often link their material to our local contributors.

What we can do as consumers is to improve the situation of small-town papers is to urge our Senators and Congressmen to propose, not only to reduce the mailing rates of newspapers, but urge the use of public funds for public service announcements placement. Federal tax credits for journalists and imposing taxes on online media sites would help.

We want the legacy of our News Herald to live on. We love the fact that folks can look up information in their archives located at the History Museum of Burke County that date back to 1890. Though a visit to the North Carolina room at the Morganton Public Library is suggested, the museum will allow those that want to view the paper copies to do so, but they must wear the gloves provided.

We need to relive the memories, support The News Herald staff and their concerted efforts to enlighten us of the happenings around us and smile as we discover the stories and articles that bring us what we want to read.