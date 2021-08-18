Night Move Band takes stage in Valdese

VALDESE — The Valdese Family Friday Night summer concert series will continue its season with the Night Move Band beginning at 7 p.m. at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.
The Night Move Band is a 6-piece band that performs R&B, beach, classic rock, and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of its songs. It features five vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead.
The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, saxophone and percussion. The Night Move Band was nominated twice for The Rising Star Award at the Carolina Beach Music Awards and Once for Smoothie of the Year with its original "Smooth Stepping Papa."
The band has shared the stage with many regional and national acts, including The Tams, Clifford Curry, Billy Scott & The Party Prophets, The Embers, The Chairmen of the Board, Jim Quick & The Coastline Band, Sir Jonathon Burton, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, The Catalinas, The Fantastic Shakers, The Carolina Soul Band, Hip Pocket, Band of Oz, The Castaways and The Entertainers. The Night Move Band utilizes top of the line sound and lighting equipment to provide the audience with a professional musical experience.
Each member of the band has more than 20 years of experience performing.
Phil Witherspoon, lead vocalist, percussion and keyboards, has been in bands for more than 30 years and has played up and down the East Coast. Fronting the band and bringing his special talents to the audience is what he is all about.
Mike Miller, the newest member, plays keyboard and provides lead and backup vocals. Ron Skinner adds the bass guitar and vocals with a funky low punch delivery and is half of the band's solid rhythm section.
Drummer Robert “Bob” Bunch is the other half of the band’s tight rhythm section. He has been playing drums for many years and has toured the East Coast with a variety of bands. Bunch is an accomplished drummer who lays down a back beat that few drummers can provide.
Michael Roof plays saxophone and provides vocals.
Larry Arndt provides lead guitar and brings his soulful blues-rock attitude to the band.
Concessions will be available from Faith Community Church, and a 50/50 raffle will be offered.
Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops and boutiques while they are visiting. With over 10 local restaurants, plan your evening in Valdese with free entertainment and outstanding eats.
For information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night concert schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.