Night Move Band takes stage in Valdese

VALDESE — The Valdese Family Friday Night summer concert series will continue its season with the Night Move Band beginning at 7 p.m. at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

The Night Move Band is a 6-piece band that performs R&B, beach, classic rock, and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of its songs. It features five vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead.

The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, saxophone and percussion. The Night Move Band was nominated twice for The Rising Star Award at the Carolina Beach Music Awards and Once for Smoothie of the Year with its original "Smooth Stepping Papa."

The band has shared the stage with many regional and national acts, including The Tams, Clifford Curry, Billy Scott & The Party Prophets, The Embers, The Chairmen of the Board, Jim Quick & The Coastline Band, Sir Jonathon Burton, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, The Catalinas, The Fantastic Shakers, The Carolina Soul Band, Hip Pocket, Band of Oz, The Castaways and The Entertainers. The Night Move Band utilizes top of the line sound and lighting equipment to provide the audience with a professional musical experience.

Each member of the band has more than 20 years of experience performing.