No foul play suspected after 2 found dead in Hildebran

HILDEBRAN — Two people were found dead off an Interstate 40 on ramp Tuesday afternoon.

The bodies, a white man and woman, were found under some trees right off the I-40 Exit 119 westbound on ramp shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

The two people were believed to be homeless, and Whisenant said investigators haven’t found any signs of foul play.

The bodies appeared to have been there for at least a day, Whisenant said. The caller had passed them around 9 a.m. and called for help when they realized they were in the same position they’d been in earlier, he said.

Burke County EMS and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene along with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be published as it becomes available.