No major injuries after Monday rollover on I-40

A family had some bumps and bruises after their vehicle rolled Monday afternoon on Interstate 40.

The family, driving a Toyota Tacoma that was hauling a pop-up camper, said the vehicle in front of them slowed down to about 45 mph on I-40 between Exits 105 and 106 eastbound, said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

They were able to get stopped, but a van behind them didn’t get stopped in time and hit the back of the camper and truck, sending them into the median and causing them to flip onto their roofs at around 4:54 p.m., Wakefield said.

A passerby and the driver of the van, Thomas Jerald Stephenson, helped the family of four get out of the flipped truck and to the side of the interstate, he said.

The family of four, with kids ages 4 and 9, had some bumps and bruises but no major injuries were reported, Wakefield said.

Stephenson, 49, of Trinity, North Carolina, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, Wakefield said.

He said Stephenson said he had looked down to put his water in the cup holder and adjust his air conditioning right before the wreck happened. When he looked up, he said he didn’t have time to get stopped.

Wakefield said he thought most of the rear-end collisions on I-40 happen when people aren’t paying enough attention or don’t allow enough following distance between cars.

“If you pay attention and give following distance, the vast majority of our accidents can be avoided, especially on 40,” Wakefield said.