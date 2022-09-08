No monkeypox cases yet reported in Burke

While a couple of counties nearby have reported at least one case, Burke County has yet to report a case of monkeypox.

The Burke County Health Department said Tuesday the county has no confirmed cases of the virus.

Catawba County Public Health reported on Sept. 1 its first confirmed case of monkeypox in a resident. It said the person is in isolation and the department was working to identify people who may have had contact with the individual.

The following day, Caldwell County Public Health reported the first case of monkeypox. Like Catawba, Caldwell said the person was in isolation and it was working to identify those who had contact with that individual.

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over, Catawba County Public Health said in a release. The illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus (chickenpox). Most infections get better on their own in two to four weeks, the department said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says people most commonly get monkeypox through close and sustained skin-to-skin contact, including but not limited to intimate and sexual contact. The virus can also spread through contact with body fluids such as saliva or fluid from the lesions of infected individuals, it says.

The incubation period for the virus is usually 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days, NCDHHS said. People with monkeypox are infectious from the start of symptoms (before the rash forms) until the lesions heal and new skin forms underneath scabs and the scabs have all fallen off, it said.

NCDHHS said while anyone can get monkeypox, nearly all of the state’s cases are still in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 78.9% of individuals report man to man sexual contact.

NCDHHS said as of Wednesday, a vaccine is available for people who meet any of the following criteria:

Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox; or

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who are sexually active; or

People who have had sexual contact with gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals in the past 90 days; or

People living with HIV, or taking medication to prevent HIV (PrEP), or who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days.

As for COVID-19, Burke County currently has 91 active cases and the virus has caused the deaths of 362 residents.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Wednesday it has nine COVID-19 patients with one of them in the intensive care unit.

Last week, NCDHHS announced those 12 years old and older can start receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine that better protects against the latest widespread variant.

The updated booster is referred to as a bivalent vaccine because it targets both the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, NCDHHS said.

It says people should get the updated COVID-19 booster two months after they finish their primary series or any booster dose.

The Burke County Health Department said it will be getting doses of the updated booster but when and how many doses is still unknown at this point.