No smoke on golf course sale, but fire for city training

There’s no smoke yet on a sale of the former Quaker Meadows Golf Course, but there is fire for a different reason.
Even though chatter about a potential transaction has circulated through the community, the city of Morganton said there is no indication of progress at the location aside from its recent and upcoming use as a site for city fire training.
“I’m not aware that that property has sold or that anybody has even looked at it,” City Manager Sally Sandy said Tuesday. “The only thing that we are aware of is that we have worked out an agreement with the property owners to do some fire training there.
“That’s what we have been doing over a period of time.”
Sandy said she heard rumblings Tuesday that the property had sold, but she regularly talks with one of the owners and no one has mentioned any news to that effect to her.
“I think it’s just a rumor,” she said. “I think the only smoke there is going to be our final fire training in a week and a half or so when we’re going to burn the building.
“That’s all that I know of that’s going on there.”
Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said that final fire training operation will take place Saturday, May 15.
According to Realtor.com, the 166.22-acre lot at 826 N. Green St. last sold for $2.6 million in 1999. Zillow lists the 2020 tax assessor’s value of just over $1 million.
The golf course essentially has been defunct since mid-2019, closing permanently on Nov. 30 of that year.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.