No tax increase proposed in county budget

Burke County residents likely won’t see a property tax increase in the 2021-22 fiscal year and county officials will have to decide how to spend more than $17.5 million of COVID-19 relief funds.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen released his proposed 2021-22 budget to the Burke County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night. A public hearing on the proposed budget has been set for 6 p.m. on June 15 but commissioners will hold several workshops to fine tune the budget before the public hearing. The workshops are scheduled for May 25 and 27.
Increases of fees will be proposed during the May 25 budget workshop, said Margaret Pierce, finance director for the county. She said increases will be requested by animal services, planning, EMS, water/sewer and solid waste.
Steen is recommending the property tax rate remain at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value and a total budget of $116.2 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. In his budget message, he said that is $6.5 million less than was requested by county departments.
Of the total, Steen said Burke County Public Schools has requested $16.04 million from the county.
In addition, the proposed budget calls for replacing 18 county vehicles, including two ambulances.
It also calls for 2% cost-of-living increase for county employees that would become effective on July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year, as well as performance-based merit pay for employees. It would continue its revisions for salary ranges for one-third of county job classifications.
The county is receiving $17.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to be used for things such as water/sewer infrastructure and public health, Steen said in his budget message. The $1.9 trillion federal rescue plan provides for things such as infrastructure, education, child care, mental health and substance abuse and transportation.
Steen said because the guidelines for spending the money came into the county late in the budget preparation process, that spending will be proposed to the board of commissioners to consider at a later date.
“Please know staff recommendations will be in compliance with the final federal rules related to authorized expenditure categories and these rules should be issued by mid-July,” Steen said about the funds in his message.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper talked about the $5.7 billion the state is getting in federal recovery funds during a press conference. He said the funds should be used to build a bridge from responding to the COVID-19 to recovery from it.
Cooper said the money should be used to upgrade aging water/sewer systems, education, hospitality industry jobs, as well as spending $1.2 billion of the funds for more broadband access in the state.
Other items in the county’s proposed budget include:
- $1 million for Western Piedmont Community College to construct a trades education building.
- $2.37 million for capital projects
- Nine new full-time positions and two current part-time positions increased to full-time, as well as two reclassifications.
- Replacing outdated software and equipment.