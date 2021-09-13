No way you can see everything

Saturday: Balsam Range, The Sam Bush Band and Shovels and Rope.

Sunday: Melissa Etheridge.

Need to say more? Are you breathless yet?

You’ll have to get the whole picture at MerleFest.org. It has everything you need to know about all MerleFest has to offer, plus a festival map, and everything that’s going on for the children. And the entire lineup and schedule, of course.

You must have that to plan your day.

One thing to remember, MerleFest is a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. The proceeds have given thousands of people who want to go to WCC the wherewithal to do so. Churches and civic organizations depend on MerleFest for their outreach efforts.

When you give a tip or make a donation, the money is put to good use – for people, not unnecessary trinkets and stuff.

MerleFest is about fun and entertainment, for sure, but it’s also about people and doing good. That’s what it’s always been about, because that’s what the Watson family intended. The artists embraced the plan, heart and soul.