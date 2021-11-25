Nominations sought for annual volunteer awards

Volunteer Burke is accepting nominations from the community for the 2022 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

Each county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. A local committee evaluates the nominations.

Nomination forms are available in Burke County by contacting the following Volunteer Burke representatives:

Paige Pitts: 828-608-6211 or paige.pitts@dhhs.nc.gov

Brownie Rochefort: 828-437-7477 or bclcliteracydirector@gmail.com

Nominators should return completed forms to: Paige Pitts, 300 Enola Road, Morganton, NC 28655 or paige.pitts@dhhs.nc.gov, or fax to 828-432-5913 no later than Jan. 18, 2022.