The Burke-McDowell-Caldwell Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Committee is seeking nomination for the Local Administrative Areas (LAA) in Burke and Caldwell counties. Nominations must be submitted by Aug. 1.

FSA County Committee members are local agricultural producers who help ensure fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their county or multi-county jurisdiction. They are under the general supervision of the State Committee and are the eyes and ears of the producers who elected them.

FSA County Committee members apply their judgment, experience and knowledge when making local decisions that help deliver FSA programs and services such as:

· Producer appeals.

· Commodity price support.

· Conservation programs.

· Hiring county executive directors

· Disaster programs.

· Helping to share information about FSA opportunities within the community.

The LAAs up for election this year include townships of Lovelady, Little River, Hudson, the eastern portion of Kings Creek using Wilkesboro Boulevard (Hwy. 18 to Wilkes County line) as the divide, and the eastern portion of Lower Creek using Wilkesboro Boulevard (Hwy. 18) and Connelly Springs Road as the divide; North on Connelly Springs Road at Burke County line to Northwest on McLean Drive to Hickory Boulevard (Hwy. 321), North on 321 to Wilkesboro Boulevard (Hwy. 18) and NE on Hwy. 18 to Wilkes County.

To learn more, visit County Committee Elections (usda.gov).