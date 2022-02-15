Nominations sought for historic research, preservation

DREXEL — The North Carolina Society of Historians is looking to recognize people excelling in the area of researching, collecting and preserving North Carolina history.

The organization will accept nominations for its annual awards program from March 1 to June 30.

The program brings special honors to state, regional and local historians and genealogists who have dedicated their efforts the collection and preservation of Tar Heel history. Awards will be presented to winning authors, publishers or creators of history books, refereN.C.e books, historical fiction, DVDs, journals, newsletters, magazine and newspaper articles and museums. Subjects may range from general N.C. history to histories of N.C. families and churches. Except in the Historian of the Year category, nominees need not be residents of North Carolina, but their subject must involve N.C. history.