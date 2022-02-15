Nominations sought for historic research, preservation

DREXEL — The North Carolina Society of Historians is looking to recognize people excelling in the area of researching, collecting and preserving North Carolina history.
The organization will accept nominations for its annual awards program from March 1 to June 30.
The program brings special honors to state, regional and local historians and genealogists who have dedicated their efforts the collection and preservation of Tar Heel history. Awards will be presented to winning authors, publishers or creators of history books, refereN.C.e books, historical fiction, DVDs, journals, newsletters, magazine and newspaper articles and museums. Subjects may range from general N.C. history to histories of N.C. families and churches. Except in the Historian of the Year category, nominees need not be residents of North Carolina, but their subject must involve N.C. history.
A detailed list of categories is available at N.C.societyofhistorians.org. A nominee need not be a member of the North Carolina Society of Historians. Each nomination, however, must be submitted on an official form, which may be downloaded from the website. Forms also may be secured online or through US mail by sending your request to President Maxine McCall, N.C.SH, N.C.shawards@gmail.com or P.O. Box 506, Drexel, N.C. 28619. Each entry must iN.C.lude a statement in support of the nomination. Entries postmarked later than June 30 will not be considered for the 2022 awards program.