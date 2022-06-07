Non-profits to offer student summer camps

The Industrial Commons and The Old School Studio (TOSS) are gearing up to offer several summer camps to local elementary and middle school students.

The Future of Work Camps

Throughout the month of July, TOSS will offer four weeks of camps exploring “The Future of Work.” All four sessions, divided by age group, will explore the answers to questions such as “what is work,” “why do we work,” “what does the future of work look like?” and “what skills will be needed in an unknown future.”

During the half-day sessions, campers will rotate through “maker stations,” creating works of art that respond to these questions. Projects will include painting and drawing people at work inspired by famous works of art and building a 3D model of Burke County based on their vision for our community in 2050.

In addition, guest artist Zak Foster, a contemporary quilter, will present his work and methodology during the camp. Students will have an opportunity to work alongside Foster creating a project they will present at an art festival Saturday, Aug. 6, in downtown Morganton.

“Encouraging students to think about their future is important,” said Kathryn Ervin, founder and director. “We believe more exposure to the future of work will encourage students to explore their options in Burke County when the time arrives. Increasing their aptitude for creative problem solving, future-casting and collaboration through art will prepare this generation to be the leaders, entrepreneurs and creatives we need to revitalize and sustain the rural South.”

Camps for kindergarten through second graders will run Tuesday, July 5, through Friday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 26, through Friday, July 29. Camps for all other age groups will run Monday through Friday. Third through fifth grades will run July 11-15, and middle school camps will be July 18-22.

The cost for the camps ranges between $125 and $175. Scholarships are available, and transportation arrangements can be made ahead of time.

For information or to apply for the TOSS Future of Work Summer Camps, visit www.tossstudio.org.

Hometown Walkabout Youth Immersion

The Industrial Commons will be holding a Hometown Walkabout Summer Youth Immersion Program for rising 10th through 12th grade students. The program will give high school students the opportunity to learn more about the racial and ethnic diversity in Burke County through personal stories from community members and tours of local cultural sites.

The summer immersion program also will include opportunities for students to network and build relationships with other young people from across Burke County and will feature a group service project, according to The Industrial Commons.

The camp will run Monday through Friday, July 11-15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for the week is $100, and scholarships are available.

For information or to apply, visit htinyurl.com/2hsa2ujw. The application deadline is June 15, and participants will be notified of acceptance beginning June 20.