Non-public education in NC, Burke sees significant enrollment boost since 2020

"I always wanted to homeschool my daughter,” she said. “I just got too nervous, so we didn’t approach it or look at it until the pandemic hit.”

When schools across the nation shuttered in March 2020, Operato knew it was time to take the next step.

“It was two weeks and then another two weeks and before we knew it, it was May,” she said. “After many nights of researching and crying because you don’t want to mess up your kids, I decided let’s just go.”

When public schools finally opened virtually in September 2020, it was without her two children.

Operato is far from alone. Parents across North Carolina and in Burke County pulled their kids out of public school in 2020 and 2021 and turned to non-public options such as homeschool and private schools as well as public charter schools in unprecedented numbers.

A November study from the National Association of Public Charter Schools shows charter schools in North Carolina experienced a more than 12% enrollment surge since 2020, reaching 132,909 in 2022.

Locally, New Dimensions Charter School in Morganton has benefited from these trends. As of Dec. 15, 2022, the school enrolled 537 students. This is up from 460 in Sept. 2021 and has more than doubled since 2017.

New Dimensions is not alone. Morganton Day School increased its enrollment from 100 to 120 for the 2022-23 school year. In Rutherford College, Christ Classical Academy brought in 243 students for its first day of school in September, the largest enrollment in its eight-year history.

Coinciding with this rise in non-public education, Burke County Public Schools saw an 5.2% enrollment decline between 2019 and 2021. When school started in 2019, BCPS enrolled 11,809 students and two years later, it was down to 11,197.

Since then, numbers have begun to rebound with BCPS reporting 11,468 students at the beginning of this school year.

A long-term trend

Even with new statistics suggesting the COVID-era exodus from public schools has eased and may even be reversing, it also appears to have been only the latest episode in a longer-term shift away from public education going back more than a decade.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, nationwide charter school enrollment more than doubled in the 10 years prior to the pandemic, going from 1.6 million in 2009 to 3.4 million in 2019.

Similarly, statistics from the North Carolina Department of Administration show the number of homeschools registered with the state nearly doubling in the same period, going from 480 in 2009, to 838 a decade later.

By the start of the 2020-21 school year, that number ballooned to 1,020 but eased back to 919 last year.

BCPS Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton is hopeful this means public school numbers will continue to rebound, and with it, funding levels tied to attendance.

“Funding at the state and federal levels are always tied to Average Daily Membership,” she said. “So, when enrollment dips, funding does as well.”

She said decreases in recent years have not been enough to significantly impact funding.

Still, Auton hopes families continue to choose public education, saying public schools are best equipped to meet the educational needs of every child.

“Unlike charter and private schools, public schools enroll and teach every child regardless of background, ability or academic achievement,” she said. “We often have families that initially think that the grass is greener, but return once they realize that programmatically, the public schools are more equipped with high quality personnel to meet the unique needs of every child.”

CCA Head of School Robin Cannon believes schools like hers are still the best option for some families, especially those who desire to educate their children in ways that line up with their religious beliefs. She said these religious concerns are the most significant driver of the growth CCA is currently seeing, rather than the COVID-related concerns of two to three years ago.

“After the COVID shut down, when we started the 2020-2021 school year, we did see an influx of people enrolling that seemed to be more interested in finding out if we were meeting in person and what our mask and vaccine requirements were,” she said. “(Since then,) we have seen the interest in CCA shift back to the Christ-centered education we offer and less about masks and vaccines.”

She believes the future of homeschooling and schools like CCA lies with these families.

“While certainly a pandemic, cultural and political shifts cause an ebb and flow in our enrollment, that doesn't define CCA's future,” she said.