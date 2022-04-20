Nonprofit benefits from student volunteers with disabilities

When Kimberly Michaels started working at The Outreach Center in 2017, she brought with her a passion for engaging and including people with disabilities.

“When I started here, there were a few people with disabilities already volunteering at that time,” she said.

Michaels, who works with the education and job training programs at the center, said that she had been working one-on-one with a young man with disabilities when she started. She said she began bringing him to the food distributions and noticed how he enjoyed helping and being able to make a difference. This led her to begin thinking about how she could extend the opportunity to others.

“After that, I started reaching out to the schools so we could make it more of a focus,” she said.

Students with disabilities from across the county are now indispensable to the center’s weekly operations.

“They help us so much,” Michaels said. “They fill boxes of dry goods, bag items, make boxes and unload trucks. They work assembly lines and load cars at distributions.”

She also has seen how volunteering at the center has benefited the students who come.

“It provides meaningful volunteer work opportunities for them,” Michaels said. “They demonstrate so many things that they are able to do while working on safety awareness skills, counting skills, following directions, greeting people and interacting appropriately.”

On Tuesday, April 5, students and teachers from North Liberty School arrived at 10 a.m. for their shift, which was scheduled to last about 75 minutes. All the members of the group were dressed in the same T-shirt, with name tags in lanyards around their necks.

“These are their uniforms and their name tags just like if they had a job, so they get to practice that,” said Daphne Martin, a teacher at North Liberty who helps coordinate the school’s volunteer effort.

According to Martin, the school typically brings around six students to the center every Tuesday. She said it is important for her students to be able to participate in community service projects like this because it helps them work on occupational skills and provides them with meaningful ways they can contribute to their community.

“At school we work on social skills, independent living skills and occupational skills. Here, we can come and put those skills to real life practice,” Martin said. “They also learn about giving to their community and helping others and the need. They also learn vocabulary.”

Alex, one of Martin’s students, said he looks forward to going to The Outreach Center.

“I like loading the boxes,” Alex said.

Martin said Alex is one of her hardest workers.

In addition to students from North Liberty, Michaels said there are groups from Freedom High School, the change center, Burke County Special Olympics and the N.C. School for the Deaf volunteer at the center on a regular basis.

According to Irlanda Mayo, occupational course of study transition program coordinator for the School for the Deaf, the program works a little bit different for her students. The school’s students who volunteer at the center are doing so to meet the school’s 600-hour requirement for work and occupational experience. She said the program is a gateway for her students to take the next steps to reach their goals after graduation.

“Some want to go to a four-year program at a college and other ones, they want to go straight to work. It works on their skills for that,” Mayo said.

She said serving at the center gives her students valuable real-world experience learning how to communicate with people who don’t know sign language.

“It helps them build skills in communicating,” Mayo said. “Some people there don’t know sign, so they have to figure out how to work with that and communicate … it’s important that they learn those skills.”

She added that it’s also important for her students to be involved in the community around them and learn how to communicate and work in groups with those who do not sign.

“It builds their experience going out there and builds their skills,” she said. “It also teaches our students how to give back to their community.”

Mayo said that she is always looking for new opportunities to provide for her students and encouraged local businesses and nonprofits interested in providing student with non-paying internships or paying job opportunities to email her at irlanda.mayo@esdb.dpi.nc.gov.

Michaels said working to accommodate students with different skill sets and ability levels has been a “win-win” for the center.

“They work so hard with a joyful heart,” she said. “They have improved so much and are much more independent now. They feel valued and love helping others.”

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.