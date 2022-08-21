Nonprofit brings Buster Bus back to eastern Burke

HILDEBRAN -- The town of Hildebran celebrated the return of a mobile facility designed to help make education more accessible to local families of pre-school age children.

Hildebran Mayor Wendell Hildebran, Lydia Daniel, wife of state senator Warren Daniel, State Representative Hugh Blackwell and members of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and the Burke County Commissioners were among the local leaders who attended the ribbon cutting for the Enola Group Buster Bus on Tuesday, Aug 9. The facility, a full-sized school bus equipped with educational stations, books, games and a reading area will serve families with children aged birth to age 5 in the Hildebran and Icard areas.

The bus will be operated by The Enola Group, a nonprofit organization offering child and family services through Early Head Start, Early Learning Centers and Family Resource Center Activities across Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

Nancy Wood, the group’s community engagement director said the bus will serve approximately 40 children per month and plans are in the works to add two more buses to serve Caldwell and Alexander counties. She hopes the Hildebran bus will serve as a pilot for future programs.

The Enola Group purchased the bus from Burke County Public Schools after it was retired in 2020. BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler said the buses were retired so the district could focus on the STEPS Academy which offers the same programming at a fixed location, allowing them to feed the children who attend.

Wood said these buses were exactly what the Enola Group needed to help them fill in the gaps in underserved communities in the county.

“The Enola Group completed a community assessment in 2020,” she said. “The assessment identified the Morganton and Icard townships as reporting the first and second highest concentrations of children under 5 living in poverty … using buses to bring birth to 5 focused activities to the eastern side of the county will allow us to serve areas previously underserved by our program.”

Led by Angela Barger, an early childhood educator with over 25 years of experience and supported by Enola Group staff and volunteers, the one-hour playgroups will engage students with activities related to reading, science, technology, engineering, art and math. Wood also said these groups provide opportunities for social and emotional learning.

“Each hour-long playgroup will provide opportunities for children and families to interact with their peers and form positive relationships within the community through free play and organized activities,” she said. “Age appropriate activities supporting the cognitive, social-emotional, literacy, language and physical development of young children will be offered each week.”

Wood said the program will also offer plenty of opportunities for family engagement.

“The Preschoolers Play Together group allows 3 to 5 year olds to gain social skills while their families are close by,” she said.

According to Wood, access to early education is one of the most important services a community can provide.

“During the first five years of life, a child's brain develops more rapidly than during any other time. Therefore, it is important to offer children rich learning opportunities from birth on,” she said.

Wood sees the project as an investment that will pay future dividends.

“Supporting children during their early years provides the essential foundation for their continued growth and development throughout their lives,” she said. “Families and communities who provide quality early education experiences for their children are making an investment in their community's future.”

The Buster Bus will offer open house hours each Tuesday in August during the farmer’s market. Activities for families will being Sept. 1 -- Baby and Me Playgroups (birth through age 3) will take place on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and Preschoolers Play Together will take place on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. The bus will also host monthly library story times.

For more information about the Enola Group Buster Bus in Hildebran, contact the Enola Group at 828-604-4906 or visit one of the Tuesday open houses during the month of August.