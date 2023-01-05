Nonprofit Christian counseling agency names new director

A Morganton faith-based nonprofit dedicated to counseling and mental health has named a new clinical coordinator.

On Jan. 1, Callie Perez assumed her role as the new clinical coordinator for Mimosa Christian Counseling in Morganton after longtime coordinator Dr. Jane Rawson announced she was stepping down last year.

Perez has worked at Mimosa part time since 2018 in addition to her Monday through Thursday job as an intake clinician and outpatient therapist at Support Incorporated. In Dec. 2021, she left Support Incorporated and joined Mimosa full time.

Perez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“I had originally wanted to be a teacher and work with kids,” she said. “I really liked psychology, and I decided I wanted to work with people one on one, so counseling seemed to be a really good fit for that.”

After graduating with her master’s degree in 2017, Perez began working at The Center for Emotional Health in Gastonia, but she quickly knew her passion was to get into Christian counseling. An opportunity came only months later when she was hired on at Mimosa. When Rawson announced she was planning to step down, Perez knew Mimosa was an agency she wanted to dedicate herself to full-time.

“We have a good atmosphere here,” she said. “The faith piece, the Christianity piece, you can feel that difference here. … We enjoy what we do, and we’re passionate about helping people and you don’t get that everywhere.”

She said the option to combine her faith with her counseling practice, if a patient is willing, makes a big difference for her.

“If they don’t want me to involve faith, I don’t,” she said. “But for those who do, that would look like actively talking about, ‘Where is God in this process or journey that you’re in?’ ‘How does he fit into the anxiety that you’re having or the depression your having?’ Things like that.”

She said it is also very important to ground her work in the latest scientific research and methods.

“All of us have been trained in psychology and counseling, and we all have master’s degrees and licenses,” Perez said.

Mimosa opened its doors in April 2004, filling the void left when The Life Enrichment Center, a now-defunct Christian counseling ministry in Morganton, shuttered in the late 1990s. The Rev. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church in Morganton, who was instrumental in starting the ministry and serves on its board of directors, said the purpose is to offer fully licensed and professional services regardless of anyone’s ability to pay.

Rawson was appointed Mimosa’s first clinical coordinator and has led the agency to provide services to more than 2,800 people in Morganton and Burke County over the past 18 years.

Mimosa is able to file under most insurances and offers services with no referrals needed. The agency also provides scholarships for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

While Rawson plans to continue seeing patients at Mimosa, she told The News Herald she felt it was time to step down from the coordinator’s role. While she has stayed up to date on counseling and mental health, Rawson believes the ministry could benefit from a coordinator who is more tech savvy.

Updating technology and finding more efficient ways to meet the needs of clients will be one of the first orders of business for Perez now that she has assumed her new role.

“What I hope to do is help us move into the future,” she said. “We have a lot of outdated technology, and we need to update a lot of that stuff.”

Perez also said community collaboration is going to be an even more important aspect of the ministry going forward. She intends to ramp up the agency’s focus on building and maintaining community and church partnerships.

“I’d also like to see us have a bigger role in the community,” she said. “Maybe speaking more at churches or other places where I have the opportunity.”

Perez also plans to advocate for mental health among Christians and partner with local churches and pastors to encourage them to refer parishioners who may need more help.

Rawson said she has no plans to leave the agency any time soon but characterized the move as “changing roles.”

“She’ll become the director, and I’ll become a contract therapist and stick around as long as I can be useful,” Rawson said. “I’m counting on God to let me know when it is time to quit.”

Mimosa is at 220 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton. As a 501©(3), Mimosa is supported by a combination of grants, fundraising events and donations from local people, churches and businesses.

For information about becoming a patient, donating or partnering with the ministry call 828-433-5600 or visit mimosachristiancounseling.org.