On Saturday, Feb. 25, more than 60 educators from as far away as Greensboro gathered at the NC School of Science and Mathematics Morganton campus to network, explore teaching methods and share resources for expanding Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education in the classroom.

Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event was sponsored by NCSSM-Morganton, STEMWest and a leadership team made up of support personnel from six STEMWest partner school districts. Carol Moore, CEO and President of STEMWest called the event an “Unconference.”

“The teachers will brainstorm what they want to learn about and talk about related to STEM Education,” she said. “And then I have some tech gurus on my leadership team that will throw those ideas into a schedule in less that 10 minutes, and boom, we have a conference.”

Also known as an EdCamp, in these types of events, participating educators don’t just decide the subject matter that will be covered, they also serve as the experts in the room.

“We have no speakers,” Moore said. “If they’re interested in integrating STEM into the academic classroom, they all meet together and a facilitator will say, ‘this is the topic, what have you done with it already and what questions do you have?’ And then a discussion ensues, and they take notes in Google Docs and then they can access those docs when they go home and have everybody’s emails to boot.”

She said the format is a perfect way to highlight STEMWest’s mission to advocate for and support STEM education through community partnerships.

“It’s very open,” she said. “It’s whatever they need, that’s what will be provided there.”

After brainstorming early Saturday morning, participants engaged in topics such as AI in education, project-based learning (PBL), STEM on a budget, STEM and Literacy, Coding/Robotics and integrating content. Educators then shared their experiences, challenges and resources while adding notes and content information into the Google Docs.

“They leave with each other’s emails because they are in the Google Doc,” Moore said. “So, if there’s something you talked about that I want to learn more about, I’ve got your contact information. Or, if I’m really interested and you are too, we don’t have to attend the next session. We can sit right down, have a snack and start planning together.”

In addition to the sessions, exhibitors from NCSSM, the Catawba Science Center, N.C. Department of Agriculture, N.C. Department of Natural Resources, N.C. Division of Air Quality and Hickory Day School shared resources during the day. There were also over 20 donors who provided food and more than $1,700 in door prizes for participants.

Moore said STEMWest sponsored a STEM-focused event like this four years ago and, after a long hiatus due to COVID-19, she was excited to bring it back in 2023.

“To my knowledge, this is the only STEM focused EdCamp in North Carolina,” she said. “I know it was the first one pre-COVID, but I think it’s still the only one in North Carolina, to my knowledge.”