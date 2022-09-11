Nonprofit donates fresh produce, student returns to roots

In addition to meeting teachers and receiving school supply lists, Forest Hill Elementary School families received a bonus at the school’s open house -- fresh produce to take home.

Former Forest Hill student Jenner Wall and the nonprofit she runs – Community Kindness Inc. – supplied the produce. Wall started the nonprofit almost two and a half years ago in the Charlotte area and wanted to return to her roots in Burke County.

“I had to come back to my alma mater," Wall said. "Feeding people is important and so is giving people a head start. We know if students' stomachs are full they are able to concentrate and learn better in school. We are excited to be here and to be able to give back to the community.”

Families received a large grocery bag of fresh fruits and vegetables on their way out of the open house. Part of Community Kindness Inc.’s mission is to make sure the food they give out is healthy and to teach how to maintain that healthy lifestyle. The bags included fresh corn, cabbage, onions, a variety of other fruits and vegetables and a recipe to use at home.

“We are so thankful for Jenner Wall and her willingness to help our students," said Nikki Costello, principal at Forest Hill Elementary. "This was such a joy to see as our students were coming back into our buildings for the new school year.”

“Thank you so much to Community Kindness Inc. for making a difference and choosing to help our students," said Superintendent Mike Swan. "Making sure they are properly fed is very important to their wellbeing and education. It is inspiring to see a former student return to help the next generation.”