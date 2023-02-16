Nearly 60 Burke United Christian Ministries volunteers, board members and neighbors, along with community members and clergy, packed the soup kitchen at The Burke Mission Station on Sunday afternoon to hear from BUCM Executive Director Alice Horton on the agency’s upcoming transition.

The meeting was called after the agency recently was informed by Burke Charitable Properties, which rents BUCM its space, that it had six months to find a new location for its facility. While she started by sharing her assessment of “how we got to this point,” she was clear from the outset that she wanted the meeting to focus on finding a way forward.

During the hour-long meeting, Horton attempted to dispel misconceptions about the organization and the people it serves. Horton believes the public perception of the ministry has changed in recent years. Along with concerns over the increasing visibility of unhoused individuals downtown, this has negatively impacted BUCM’s reputation. She said that while public perception sees BUCM as working primarily with homeless individuals, most of the organization’s energy and resources still goes toward meeting other needs.

“We talk so much about homeless people,” Horton told the group. “But there are so many other things going on; the homeless population that we serve is not the majority.”

Horton went through a list of services BUCM currently provides, including well-known services such as the food pantry, the soup kitchen and services for unsheltered people. However she also called attention to many other services the organization provides, including some people are not aware of:

Financial assistance with utilities and heat

Mobile food pantries at local churches

Diaper assistance

Workforce development

Health services and a PRN

Laundry vouchers

Christmas assistance for 25 families last year

Referrals to community services

Housing assistance and case management

Clothing for people returning to work and children in crisis

Veteran’s assistance

Data provided by BUCM shows the agency does much more than provide services for the homeless. In 2022, the food pantry provided 948,612 pounds of food, with approximately 96% going to housed clients. This number included food provided through the Federal Emergency Food Assistance Program, which helped 763 Burke County families who are currently housed, including 197 children under age 12.

In addition to food, statistics show the agency worked to help people stay in their homes by providing utility assistance to 72 households, wood for home heating to 287 people and rental assistance to 66 households. The agency also helped 13 local families obtain housing in 2022, ending homelessness for 23 individuals.

In the meeting, Horton told supporters BUCM also began providing diapers in 2022, and distributed more than 65,000 diapers to 1,636 families during the year.

City Council Member Butch McSwain, who attended the meeting, said he was surprised to learn about the work BUCM is doing beyond caring for those without shelter. He encouraged the agency to do more to “hype” the services it provides.

“I think wherever you move to, (people) would see things differently if they knew all these other things that are going on here,” he said.

Burke County connection

Horton also called it a misconception that people are drawn downtown because of the services BUCM and other agencies provide and rumors about people being bused into Morganton.

“No,” she said. “The only reason why I know is because (Police Chief) Jason (Whisnant) did everything but hang the moon to find out if people were getting bused here, and they were not.”

She said after those rumors began circulating, she and her staff also began collecting data on the unsheltered clients they serve. She said nearly everyone she has spoken with either grew up in Burke County or has family connections in the county.

While data from the most recent Point-in-Time Count hasn’t been fully compiled and released yet, she believes it will back up her assertion that most unsheltered individuals the agency serves are Burke County residents.

A way forward

Horton finished by challenging the crowd not to get mad about what has happened, but to begin looking for ways to move forward.

“Do you know a guy?” she asked the group. “What is it that you can bring to the table that can help us make this happen? Because it’s going to take all of us.”

BUCM Board Chair Michelle Byrd told the group that a building committee already has been formed to begin the search for the ministry’s future location. She said several ideas have been floated but a definite direction is yet to be determined.

“We want to be still within the city or surrounding area, so it is easier for our clients,” she said. “We’re looking at spaces like the old Food Lion building; we’ve looked at the old lighting center down on East Meeting; we’ve looked as far as into Rutherford College.”

Byrd said several factors are going into the building search, including space concerns, accessibility, surrounding neighborhoods and distance from the city center for those who struggle to pay for transportation.

She also said they are considering buying a piece of land and putting up a new building or even potentially splitting up different services between multiple locations.

“If you ask us what our preference is, we would love to be able to purchase a building,” she said. “We want to be close enough but far enough, so this doesn’t happen again. We’ve been here for 22 years, we’ve been in Burke County for 48 ...

“We want to make sure that, wherever we go, we have another 22 to 40 years for the people coming right along behind us helping support those in our community.”