Nonprofit founder, CEO helps people in need move forward

Editor’s note: During the month of February, in honor of Black History Month, The News Herald is highlighting local African Americans who have dedicated themselves to serving their communities and distinguished themselves as leaders in Burke County or abroad.
A local resident founded a nonprofit to help lift people out of poverty and achieve their dreams.
Beverly Carlton is the founder, president and CEO of the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corp.
Carlton, a Burke County native, graduated from Morganton High School in 1971. She earned an Associate of Arts in business administration from Western Piedmont Community College and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from then-Lenoir-Rhyne College.
Carlton worked at several local companies before founding the nonprofit, including Premier Hosiery Mill, Burke Mills, Wamsutta and Accuforce.
She joined with others in the community to found the Burke Cultural Arts Coalition in 1978. Its mission was to “educate and empower the community by establishing and maintaining community-oriented programs through the use of arts, culture and social awareness.” The group presented various programs featuring African American history and culture.
“In an effort to give voice to people of color and avert impending racial unrest, the coalition was born,” Carlton said. “(We) participated in activities that allowed us to immerse in our culture as we escaped the turmoil of those first years of integration.
"Black became beautiful during this time, as during our lifetime with segregation, then integration, often it was a struggle to find the beauty in our lives. Building self-esteem and pride in who we are as a Black race was the primary focus of the coalition.
"There were so many people of color making strides moving beyond the limits placed on us by Jim Crow freely. It was time for us to explore our history, provide cultural opportunities for self-expression, learning to love ourselves.”
Impact of month
The coalition made Black History Month a celebration that lasted for all of February. It arranged for radio ads informing people about African American history and scheduled many activities, including festivals and art contests. The group filmed a two-part documentary, “An Oral History of the Black Experience,” in 1980.
Carlton also was a member of the Essence of the Arts Performing Troupe affiliated with the coalition.
“It (was) our purpose and mission to educate, enlighten and entertain a diverse, multicultural audience by using local talent, with the emphasis on providing exposure to Black culture and ideology,” she said. “Also, to give our African American youth structured after-school programming to build self-esteem and pride in who they are, guidance and direction, and operating to enhance the cultural and artistic awareness of the community by providing productions that illuminate the African American experience and culture.”
The groups eventually disbanded when they didn’t have enough volunteers to keep it going.
"The next chapter for volunteer after-school youth programming was the Mountain View Youth Choir, founded and led by Gloria Chambers and Willette McIntosh," Carlton said.
After working for various companies, Carlton took a job at Blue Ridge Community Action, where she worked as an intake specialist, before starting a home-based business providing business and support services to minority business owners.
She remained active in the community, serving on the boards of Burke Economic Development Council and Legal Services, the Burke County branch of the NAACP, the Order of the Golden Circle, the N.C. Housing Coalition, the N.C. Association of CDC’s Advisory Council, Morganton First Citizens Bank and the A. Phillip Randolph Institute. She served as the treasurer of the Burke County Council on the Status of Women from 1987-88. She is a member of the Valdese Merchants Association and served as its treasurer from 2015-17. She also is a member of the local Business and Professional Women’s group.
“The civil rights movement showed us that we need to be at the table to participate as our rights as citizens expressing our views and concerns, for ‘If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,'” Carlton said. “My mother, Ruth Forney, was one of the original ‘West Concord Seven’ initiating the move to integrate the schools.
"Our moms were not necessarily trying to integrate schools, but to get those of us more than 1 mile from Mountain View and Olive Hill buses for transportation. Back in the day, we had to walk to school, from West Concord, Rocky Ford, Vine Arden, Valdese Avenue, Jordan Hill, Bouchelle (maybe others) etc. Instead of giving us buses, they chose to send us to the schools in our neighborhoods.
"For me, that was fifth grade at Central Elementary. My sister and I spent two years there, and they were tough, as if we were carrying the weight of the world on our young shoulders."
Historic change
The process was not easy.
“There was no orientation, no preparation for this cataclysmic start of school integration," she said. "The environment was not conducive for us to learn. I experienced a lot of hatred and shame because of my skin color. The majority of staff and students at Central Elementary School showed me they did not want me there. There was no doubt about this fact.
"Often I went home and tried to wash my skin, trying to change the color, or change my hairstyle or make sure that both my body and clothing were clean. That never worked! It was so refreshing to go to my church (Slades Chapel), Mountain View Recreation and Sam Tate’s Beach to be among people who did not mind sharing the air I breathed.
“(I) felt helpless to change the situation, so as an adult, it was important for me to have a seat at the tables with local committees and boards for my children’s future.”
She founded the Olive Hill Community Economic Development in 1997 to help underserved populations have a better future as well.
“(I wanted) to fill the gap in services for marginalized communities to build wealth, encourage entrepreneurship and create jobs,” Carlton said. “At the time, I was self-employed and understood the need to provide guidance and services for small businesses, minority in particular, and to help develop and rehabilitate affordable housing, promote sustainability and other economic opportunities available.”
The corporation counsels people in need regarding certain federal and state programs they can use to help them achieve financial goals, such a purchasing a home or starting a business. Carlton said the organization was positioned to help a lot of people in Burke and surrounding counties with loss mitigation programs when the housing market collapsed during the Great Recession in 2008.
“Through 2020, assistance was provided to over 500 households to save their homes from foreclosure or to exit gracefully,” Carlton said. “One hundred and five people attended business development classes. Today, we know of 12 new minority businesses start-ups, as well as seven that improved due to counseling, business plan development and nontraditional business loans.
"Monthly ongoing Home Buyer Education classes continue to provide information and counseling. Time spent in a homebuyer education class with our (Department of Housing and Urban Development)-certified housing counselor help a buyer understand the process and reach a position of being mortgage-ready. Many of those residents have now become homeowners. (We) participated with the Morganton Housing Authority to prepare homeowners for three homes built, as well as renovated housing for rental purposes.”
Training help
The corporation also sponsored a “Highway Construction and Trades Academy” from 2017-18 to train those struggling to find employment to secure jobs in that field.
“Some of the people were homeless or recently released from the justice system, completed the class and some (were) employed by highway construction contractors,” Carlton said. “Others took those skill sets to various employment opportunities.”
She plans for Olive Hill Community Economic Development to continue to serve as a beacon of hope for people in need, even after she retires.
“People come back to us for answers to questions they have problems with, which nine times out of 10, we find the answer,” she said.
Carlton was recognized with a 1985 Delta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Achievement Award and a 2005 NAACP Humanitarian Award.
She hopes that Black History Month will inspire younger African Americans to look to heroes of color of the past, just as she has been inspired by mentors that have gone before her.
“Coach W.F. McIntosh gave (the Burke Cultural Arts Coalition) a packet of information on Carter G. Woodson and Black History Month,” Carlton said. “The information was encouraging and inspiring, motivating us to do this project. Woodson believed that Blacks should know their past in order to participate intelligently in the affairs in our country. He strongly believed that Black history — which others have tried so diligently to erase — is a firm foundation for young Black Americans to build on in order to become productive citizens of our society.”
“Through this work, I learned to love myself as a Black female, my Black culture and my community more — more importantly, encouraged others to do so as well.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.