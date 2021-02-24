Nonprofit founder, CEO helps people in need move forward

"Our moms were not necessarily trying to integrate schools, but to get those of us more than 1 mile from Mountain View and Olive Hill buses for transportation. Back in the day, we had to walk to school, from West Concord, Rocky Ford, Vine Arden, Valdese Avenue, Jordan Hill, Bouchelle (maybe others) etc. Instead of giving us buses, they chose to send us to the schools in our neighborhoods.

"For me, that was fifth grade at Central Elementary. My sister and I spent two years there, and they were tough, as if we were carrying the weight of the world on our young shoulders."

Historic change

The process was not easy.

“There was no orientation, no preparation for this cataclysmic start of school integration," she said. "The environment was not conducive for us to learn. I experienced a lot of hatred and shame because of my skin color. The majority of staff and students at Central Elementary School showed me they did not want me there. There was no doubt about this fact.